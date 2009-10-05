Support Breast Cancer Awareness: The Perfect Tee

Object Of Desire

White House Black Market give hope tee, $38, at whitehouseblackmarket.com

Reason #1

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the net proceeds for this simple tee will go to the Give Hope Collection, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering all women with breast cancer.

Reason #2

The tee is comfy, figure-flattering, and would be great for layering under a boyfriend blazer or just over jeans when you don’t feel like trying too hard.

Reason #3

You’re helping an amazing cause without having to wear bright pink ribbons all over, or run a 5K. Although given it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month…you probably should do that, too.