Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month With the Softest Scarf

Object Of Desire

White + Warren cashmere scarf, $150, at whiteandwarren.com

Reason #1

It’s getting a little chilly, and nothing is more satisfying than wrapping yourself in yummy cashmere, especially when it’s a creamy pink like this White + Warren one.

Reason #2

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 50 percent of all the proceeds will go to Women at Risk, an organization that focuses on women who have or are at risk for breast cancer.

Reason #3

A bright pink scarf is a great way to make your leather jacket a bit more feminine or brighten the days of all the hard-edged city-goers you see, who are just a bit bitter about the temperature dropping.