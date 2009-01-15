Supima Prefab Fashion Show Last Night

Last night I attended Prefab—a fashion show hosted by Supima cotton featuring the work of twenty one emerging designers. The competition based show creates a platform for young, talented designers to work with superior pima cotton. As previously reported, designers are selected by a panel of judges and assigned a blend of cotton: knit, denim, and superfine shirting. Each designer is then given three months to create a ten piece collection and showcase an evening dress look.

The organization Supima explained at the event they are hoping to further the paradigm shift in the current mindset that cotton is only suitable for ready to wear garments. With this event, Supima demonstrates that knit, denim and superfine shirting can be used in evening wear too.

Each contestant’s look was very unique considering they all had the same pima cotton common denominator (say that three times fast). It was fascinating to see the unique approaches designers took with their embellishments for example hand-beaded stone ornamentation as on Nicole Jimenez’s dress which won for best execution in knits.

The final “Best Design Overall” award recipient was Kimenna with her cap-sleeve cocktail dress in Central denim, with asymmetric ruched front hem. knits, denim/chambray, and superfine shirting. It should be very interesting to see what happens to winner Kimmena considering she’s in good company. Last year’s winner Jerry Tam who was in attendance last night now designs for FORM—one of my favorite design brands and my choice of dress for the StyleCaster holiday party.

Congratulations Kimenna on your win!