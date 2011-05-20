Supermodels Galore Set To Star In New Duran Duran Video

The biggest Naomi Campbell news of the week might have been the Fashion For Relief runway show that she held in Cannes, but apparently she and her supermodel friends have been scheming up something fabulous while in the South of France. Grazia is reporting that model Yasmin Le Bonwife of the incredibly dreamy Simon Le Bon of Duran Duranhad the brilliant idea to make a fashion-inspired video for the band’s next single, and discussed plans with Campbell while they were working on her Fashion For Relief show.

Apparently, the shoot takes place next week in Cannes, and Le Bon has a slew of her supermodel friends signed on for the videorumor has it that Kate Moss might even be involved! (This is coming at an appropriate time, since Moss revealed to The Telegraph on Wednesday that she’s still sorry that she wasn’t in George Michael’s video for “Freedom ’90.” Irony!)

We can’t wait to see which track off of Duran Duran‘s album, All You Need Is Now, the video is forI’m hoping it’s “Girl Panic!”and which models make the cut. Hopefully we’ll get some answers soon, but until then, here’s the classic George Michael clip to hold you over.

Photo by Peter Lindbergh