Whoa: Supermodels Could Be Replaced With Avatars in the Near Future

Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Gisele Bündchen—these are some of the most gorgeous women in the world, and who get paid millions because of their looks. However, their jobs may not be that secure: According to new research, supermodels could be replaced by avatars in the near future.

Two scientists at Manchester Metropolitan University created a way of “recording the motion of ballet dancers for both performance analysis and corrective coaching,” but along the way with their research, realized that “the techniques used to produce the avatar could have applications within a range of disciplines, including performing arts, sports and fashion,” according to Science Daily.

The researchers who studied the various ways that avatars could be brought to life concluded that avatars could be “the end of the fashion world as we know it” because avatars could create a uniform standard of a beauty and a single body shape and size that every brand fitted on.

It sounds like an interesting thought in theory, but we have to say, we like our supermodels as individuals, not some singular standard of beauty. Not to mention, we have a hard time imagining what an avatar fashion show would look like.

