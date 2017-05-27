The Supermodel Guide to Summer Style

While being professionally good-looking does give them a bit of an advantage, models seem to have a way of dressing for the summer months that makes us forget for a minute how frankly icky July heat can be. Whether it takes the form of denim cutoffs and a slouchy tee or tailored lightweight layers, model-off-duty style is particularly well-suited to balmier days.
So let’s push the thought of sweaty subway rides and matted bangs to the side for a sec and bask in the glory of Bella Hadid in a barely-there two-piece set and Ashley Graham rocking a featherweight silk slip. If they can do it, how hard can it be, right? Well ok, maybe a little hard, but the rest of us can at least channel their laid-back vibe with some thoughtfully-chosen pieces and strategic styling tricks. It doesn’t take giraffe-like limbs to pull off a crop top and high-waist denim, after all, and even mere mortals will find a lightweight jumpsuit is the answer to most summer office-wear quandaries.
Click through the slideshow to see how 16 of our favorite models dress for days of sunshine, popsicles, and poolside hangs ahead—plus, shop pieces inspired by their looks.
Bella Hadid
'Tis the season to wear lingerie out of the house (and look damn good while doing it).
Jasmine Tookes
Bare shoulders and light denim: always a winning combo.
Moto Bleached Fray Hem Orson Jeans, $85; at Topshop
Ashley Graham
The tea-length slip is figure-flattering and super sophisticated.
Romee Strijd
A slightly higher waist makes a denim mini look a little more pulled-together (the tucked-in blouse doesn't hurt, either).
Fei Fei Sun
Pair a tank with a pleated metallic midi for all the drama with none of the fuss.
Little Moon Olyra Skirt, $132 (was $165); at Aritzia
Bambi Northwood Blyth
All hail the return of the baby tee.
Tie-Front Baby Tee, $15 (was $25); at Aerie
Izabel Goulart
Nope, no such this as going overboard with nautical navy and white this time of year.
Quinn Blazer with Piping, $120; at Eloquii
Lineisy Montero
Who needs a top when a cute sports bra will suffice?
Binx Walton
Embrace the Spice Girls-era tube top-track pants combo. Just do it.
Wales Bonner Palms Contrast-Stripe Track Pants, $282 (was $404); at Matches Fashion
Kendall Jenner
You may not have the yacht (yet), but you can have the pretty ruffled romper.
Majorelle Devon Romper, $218; at Revolve
Karly Loyce
A one-and-done jumpsuit you can wear to work and happy-hour drinks.
Gigi Hadid
A lightweight duster is ideal for in-between weather.
Trouvé Belted Duster Jacket, $119; at Nordstrom
Doutzen Kroes
Tuck the tee in at night and suddenly you have a going-out outfit.
Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Bucket Tote, $297; at Farfetch
Hailey Baldwin
Saturday morning errand outfit sorted.
Striped Blouse with Pocket, $50; at Zara
Lais Ribeiro
The floatier the top, the less it feels like you're actually wearing clothing (always a plus in a heatwave).
Socialite Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top, $35; at Nordstrom
Vera Van Erp
Between the shades and the shoes, this look is all in the details.
