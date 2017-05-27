The Supermodel Guide to Summer Style

While being professionally good-looking does give them a bit of an advantage, models seem to have a way of dressing for the summer months that makes us forget for a minute how frankly icky July heat can be. Whether it takes the form of denim cutoffs and a slouchy tee or tailored lightweight layers, model-off-duty style is particularly well-suited to balmier days.

So let’s push the thought of sweaty subway rides and matted bangs to the side for a sec and bask in the glory of Bella Hadid in a barely-there two-piece set and Ashley Graham rocking a featherweight silk slip. If they can do it, how hard can it be, right? Well ok, maybe a little hard, but the rest of us can at least channel their laid-back vibe with some thoughtfully-chosen pieces and strategic styling tricks. It doesn’t take giraffe-like limbs to pull off a crop top and high-waist denim, after all, and even mere mortals will find a lightweight jumpsuit is the answer to most summer office-wear quandaries.

Click through the slideshow to see how 16 of our favorite models dress for days of sunshine, popsicles, and poolside hangs ahead—plus, shop pieces inspired by their looks.