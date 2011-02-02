Supermodel Reunion on Oprah!

On Friday, during the last season of Oprah, before you know, she starts a network, the leather couches are getting a dose of supermodels past.

Right now the site says simply that Friday, February 4 will bring, “A stunning all-star lineupthe ultimate supermodel reunion! Thecatwalk, their careers and how they really feel about aging. Plus, a rare look inside Christie Brinkley’s Hamptons retreat.”

According to Modelinia, Veronica Webb andBeverly Johnson will also get some of the Big O, with Johnston tweeting, Heading off to Chicago today to shoot @TheOprahShow. So excited!

So, this is definitely looking like an 80s supers reunion, as opposed to a Christy, Naomi et al. 90s show. Will Cheryl Tiegs be there? Does Janice Dickinson count? Does this mean I can work from home on Friday? So many questions.