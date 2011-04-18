Supermodel Natasha Poly Got Married!

With the incessant talk about Kate Middleton‘s upcoming royal nuptials, I’ve just about had my fill of wedding news, but reports about one of my favorite models getting married this past Saturday were enough to get me excited all over again. Vogue Italia is reporting that Natasha Poly tied the knot with businessman Peter Bakker in a weekend-long celebration in Saint Tropez. After the ceremony, the couple’s guests enjoyed a lavish party, complete with a private performance by British songstress Leona Lewis. The supermodel wore an elegant, long-sleeved Givenchy dresscheck it out in the photo below!

Photos: Terry Richardson for Vogue Paris; Vogue Italia

