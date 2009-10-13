Supermodel Maggie Rizer in L.L. Bean’s Ad Campaign First Step in Reinvigorating the Brand

L.L. Bean, the Maine-based outdoors company famous for snowboots, raincoats, and monogrammed backpacks, is taking some well-outfitted steps towards updating its image.

Premiering tomorrow and available in March will be a new, modernized collection of L.L.Bean essentials, deemed L.L. Bean Signature. The line, whose face for spring is none other than natural beauty Maggie Rizer, is deeply rooted in the company’s outdoor outfitter history, but aimed at a more widespread audience. The classic functional style will appeal to a more urban (and urbane) shopper, while “still [being] inspired by the outdoors.”

L.L. Bean Signature marks the brand’s first departure from its core identity in its near-hundred year history. Featuring 200 new pieces (equal men’s and women’s), the fresher looks include relaxed cottons and washed twill in lively prints, vintage-inspired oxford shirts, wrap dresses and cork wedges.

Even the brand’s iconic products were up for a makeover, with their boat and tote now salt washed and available in new colors, and the famous leather and rubber boots to be offered in waxed canvas. The designer of the new line, Alex Carleton, is a former L.L. Bean Senior Designer, and is the founder of Rogues Gallery, a sleek clothier steeped in Americana and the spirit of the great outdoors, but with a cosmopolitan edge. His skill, style, and background make him naturally adept at capturing L.L. Bean’s essence and “reformulating” it for a broader audience. Of the new line, he says, “This isn’t a fashion collection; you won’t see this on the runway. It’s a modern approach to the American wardrobe.

The line will be offered through L.L. Bean’s 14 stores, its own website and catalogue, as well as through the main homepage, and may even see its own retail venture.