Supermodel Jessica Hart Prefers Pencey

SupermodelJessica Hart is the epitome of thePencey girl — naturally beautiful and equally as stylish without the fuss. No wonder the model recently lent her eye to design an exclusive capsule collection for Pencey Standard.

Two parts tomboy, one partgirly girl,Penceyhas a unique transformative quality that allows it to work for any girl’s style.Whether you’re wearing the silkombremaxi with chucks or sky high wedges, the must-have floral shorts set withmoto-boots or stilettos, it’s all about allowing you to shine in your clothes.

I sat with former stylist-turned-Pencey-designerChristinaMinasian at herSoHo showroomSuite Shop to get a sneak peek at the line for spring and snaga couplemust haves for Fall.

Christina described her inspiration for the spring collection:

???????ForPencey’sspring collection the inspiration is drawn from travel. The places we have been as well as the places that we desire to go. Travel is one of the greatest pleasures in life. To be able to experience different cultures, cities, people, architecture has been so influential in every aspect of our lives. This season we decided to focus more on the girl who loves to wander and explore new places but also likes a bit of luxury in her life. Her suitcase of clothes represents the memories she has picked up along the way.????

The collectionsells out faster than theiPhone onShopbop so get your hands on some now.