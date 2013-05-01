Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the Face of H&M’s Fall 2013 Campaign

Just when we thought H&M couldn’t possibly top the news that Beyoncé was the face of its new swimwear campaign, the Swedish retailer has completely outdone itself with this one: Supermodel Gisele Bündchen will be the star of the fast-fashion chain’s Fall 2013 campaign.

This actually isn’t the first time the 32-year-old Brazilian bombshell has appeared in H&M advertisements: She previously fronted the brand’s Spring 2011 line, which you can see in the photo above. While no images have been released from the upcoming campaign, we have no doubt it’ll be stunning.

Bündchen is clearly having a career resurgence after taking some brief time off following the birth of her daughter Vivian Lake in December. In February, it was announced that she’d be the face of Chanel’s new beauty line. Meanwhile, H&M continues to up its fashion cred, with top models like Joan Smalls, Liu Wen, and Lindsey Wixson also appearing in campaigns.

What do you think of the announcement?