Supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s Rules to Becoming a Social Media Star

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

No other supermodel uses social media in the same way that Chrissy Teigen does. In the model mecca of beautiful people, she had carved a niche out for herself by showcasing her provocative personality with the world. “I have no boundaries, I can’t imagine what I wouldn’t post,” she told us when asked about how she decides what to post on Twitter. Sharing everything and hiding nothing, Teigen is happy to take you into her life as a supermodel, a foodie, a celebrity, and as a loving wife of husband John Legend.

“I want people to see me for me, I want them to see my personality.” And what kind of personality does she mean? The kind that is awesomely, refreshingly normal. “We’re human and we do things like drunk shopping, cooking, picking up poop, or showing your stretch marks. It’s a cool side to be able to show.”

Watch the video above to find out how Chrissy Teigen pioneered the field of celebrity social media with her hilarious outtakes, bold personality, and number one rule: having no rules.

StyleCaster’s Rule Breakers series is presented by Revlon.

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Robert Vasquez

Makeup: Yuui Vision

Videographers: Simba Productions