Blake Lively Says She Doesn’t Work Out

We have a not-so-secret crush on Blake Lively. Not only does she live an idyllic life in Westchester County with her gorgeous boyfriend Ryan Reynolds (who should propose any day now if he knows what’s best for him), she also apparently has enough of a fashion sense that she doesn’t need a stylist — just a team of assistants and interns to do the collecting.

Now, in a new interview with More UK (via Celebitchy), we’ve got yet another reason to be jealous of the blond bombshell: She apparently doesn’t even go to the gym.

“I don’t exercise, but I will start one day,” she told the magazine. “I’m 24 now, so I guess I’ve been very, very lucky that it doesn’t show that I like to eat. I should probably start working out I guess!”

All right, Blake. We get it. Your life is absolutely perfect. You are the face of Gucci and Chanel. You have hair that would make Rapunzel weep out of jealousy. We suppose that’s our cue to drown our sorrows in Ring Dings and cry on the treadmill watching Gossip Girl reruns.