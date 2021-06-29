LoveShackFancy x Superga’s Latest Drop Has This Summer’s Perfect Floral Sneakers

Scroll To See More Images

There are good collaborations that happen just once and then there are great collaborations that work time and time again. The Superga x LoveShackFancy match-up is definitely in the latter category and their drops just keep getting better! The two brands are back for the third time with some super cute sneaks, so if you’re a fan of all things floral and pastel, you need to pick up a few pairs immediately.

The new shoes, available to shop on both Superga’s and LoveShackFancy’s websites, are inspired by a mix of vintage California surf culture and the fabulousness of the French Riviera. The collection features 13 styles for women, two options for men and five for children. Prices for the adult-sized options range from $129 to $149.

Superga’s best-selling low-top and high-top offerings have been reimagined in a series of pastel floral patterns that range from faded ditsy roses to brighter Hawaiian hibiscus prints. They’re adorned with oversized ribbons in lieu of your usual laces, chunky espadrille-style platforms and delicately-distressed details that give them all a perfectly lived-in look.

In a press release about the new collaboration, LoveShackFancy Founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen was over the moon about the new pieces. “This collaboration brings the free-spirit West Coast lifestyle to the city streets,” she said. “We were inspired by the 1960s Farrah Fawcett and California surf style adorning our newest sneakers with beautiful embroidery artwork, from those classic graphic tees we all love to wear! Truly the perfect sneaker meant to be worn and loved in!”

You may not even realize it, but these printed kicks are actually super versatile—and therefore, totally worth the splurge. Style these sneakers with even your fanciest little white dress to make them look a little more casual. Or, pair them with your classic denim cut-offs and white T-shirts to instantly elevate the look.

Read on to shop a few of the sweetest offerings from the drop below, or shop the full collection now.

2750 Sneaker in Fruit Bliss

If you want to try out a floral sneaker but you don’t want to give up on your white sneaker roots, try this pair of low-top 2750 Sneakers with white crochet laces.

2795 Sneaker in Strawberry Sugar

Mint green and faded pink combine in the cutest-ever pattern on this pair of high-top 2795 Sneakers from the new collection. The floral laces are just an added bonus.

2750 Sneaker in Lavender Blooms

If you’ve never picked up a pair of lavender sneakers, now is your chance. Superga’s 2750 Sneakers have been reimagined in this stunning floral iteration and the laces are my favorite part.

2790 Sneaker in Tropical Sunset

This pair of 2790 Sneakers are like the closed-toed version of your usual espadrille sandals. The thick sole is still super lightweight, but it adds some serious height.

2750 Sneaker in Morning Pink Surf

The worn-in details on this pair of otherwise classic 2750 Sneakers work in perfect harmony with the oversized ribbon laces and the pastel floral print.

2795 Sneaker in Passionfruit Pink

These high-top 2795 sneakers are so cheery and would add a pop of fun to even the simplest of white mini dresses this summer.