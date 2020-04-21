11 Filling Superfood Smoothie Recipes To Consider For Lunch Today

Break out the blender and grab your fruits, veggies and nuts, because you’re going to want to whip up a tasty and healthy superfood smoothie recipe ASAP. While most smoothies are inherently healthy, superfoods can make them even more filling and packed with nutrients. Popular superfoods like dark leafy greens (kale and spinach), berries (especially blueberries and raspberries), nuts, seeds and even fruits like avocado are easily added to pretty much any healthy smoothie recipe. These specific are called “super” due to the fact that they’re considered especially nutritious and good for a person’s health. Of course, these aren’t the only types of foods that are nutritionally dense and healthy, but they’re at the top of the list—and taste delicious in smoothie recipes.

Whenever I make a smoothie, I immediately feel like a health queen. Why, yes, I did add kale, blueberries and coconut milk to a blender to create a nutritious treat—Thank you for asking!! In all seriousness, though, smoothies are such a simple way to get extra fruits and veggies into your diet in a way that doesn’t feel forced. It’s so easy to throw in a leafy green or other superfood into a quick smoothie recipe and instantly add some much-needed nutrients into your diet. Plus, most smoothies taste so good, you don’t even realize you’re sipping on vegetables like spinach or even cauliflower. Tricking yourself into getting those veggies has never tasted more incredible.

Below, you’ll find 11 superfood smoothie recipes you’ll want to make right freakin’ now. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack, there’s no denying these superfood-packed smoothies are here to give you extra servings of fruits, veggies and the like. Get ready to put that blender to work, baby.

1. Morning Glory Power Smoothie

This delicious and healthy smoothie recipe is filled with carrots, dates, cinnamon, turmeric and bananas to make it truly one-of-a-kind.

2. Tropikale Smoothie

You won’t even be able to taste the kale in this tropical smoothie, thanks to all the other tasty ingredients like pineapple and banana.

3. Blackberry Banana Chia Smoothie

Both berries and chia seeds are considered superfoods, so this blackberry chia smoothie is truly the perfect option for any meal or snack.

4. Mango Spinach Smoothie

This easy green smoothie is packed full of spinach, passionfruit, mango and more healthy and filling ingredients.

5. Peanut Butter Avocado Green Smoothie

As creamy as it is healthy and delicious, this avocado and peanut butter smoothie is sure to become your new favorite treat.

6. Layered Berry Smoothie With Rose Water & Pistachios

Get your berry fix with this stunning layered berry smoothie topped with pistachios.

7. Super Green Smoothie

This super green smoothie has super in the name for a reason. Not only is it full of superfoods avocado, chia seeds and spinach, but so many other good-for-you ingredients.

8. Pumpkin Spice Flaxseed Smoothie

This pumpkin spice smoothie uses banana, pumpkin puree and unsweetened almond milk to give it that creamy consistency.

9. Blueberry Banana Avocado Smoothie

Both blueberries and avocado are superfoods, but this delicious creamy smoothie also includes superfoods flaxseed and spinach.

10. Tropical Superfruit Beauty Smoothie

This pretty pink smoothie is full of strawberries, papaya, grapefruit and spinach, and sure to become a staple in your smoothie repertoire.

11. Chai Superfood Smoothie

If you love chai lattes, you need to try this chai smoothie recipe ASAP. It’s full of delicious fruits, veggies and spices to make it the healthy treat of your dreams.