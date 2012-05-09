Superdry Opens A Megastore In Times Square & Wants To Give You Some Sweet Headphones!

British lifestyle brand Superdry USA (whose fans include Kristen Stewart, Pippa Middleton and Nikki Reed) opened its largest store in North America today, smack dab in New York City’s Times Square district, located at 729 Seventh Avenue (at 49th Street).

While the weather here in the Big Apple has been anything but dry as of late, there were still eager fashion fans queued up outside the store’s doors this morning who apparently had been camping all night there. We think this might also have to do with the awesome giveaways the store has been doing all day including free leather jackets to the first 100 shoppers ($350 retail value); free t-shirts for the 101-600 shoppers after that; and the chance to be entered to win shopping sprees ranging from $2,500 to $5,000!

Wowza–that’s a lot of clothes and accessories right there.

In honor of the new store opening in which we should mention will carry just about everything a New Yorker on-the-go and a visiting tourist would need fashion wise, Superdry USA wants to hook up three (3) lucky StyleCaster readers to win one of their brand new, first-ever line of headphones. Hanging in stores (as well as sitting pretty over on their website) with a price tag of $90 each, these fold-away headphones feature plush ear cushions and are strong yet lightweight at the same time.

Coming in an array of bold colors perfect to accent your summer duds this season, you’ll get to listen to your favorite tunes off your Mac, iPhone, iPad and pretty much any other household electronic contraption with clear clarity and full-on style.