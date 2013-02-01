Want: A Super-Chic Embellished Sweatshirt From Cynthia Rowley

What: This eye-catching sweatshirt featuring jewel and paillette clusters, and a slightly curved hemline.

Why: This top marries two of our favorite trends du jour—sweatshirts and chic embellishments—and manages to be both restrained enough to wear to work, yet just glitzy enough to wear on the town.

How: How wouldn’t we wear this sweatshirt, that’s the real question. For work, we’d team it up with a pair of super-skinny blue jeans and layer it over a white button-down or denim shirt to tone down the embellishments just so. For a night out, we’d rock it with a pair of slim black cropped trousers and a pair of ankle boots, or we’d simply throw it on with a loose knee-length skirt (that’s how Rowley showed it on the runway) and a pair of black combat-style boots. Either way, it’s guaranteed to be the focal point of any outfit.

Cynthia Rowley Embellished Sweatshirt, $239; at Cynthia Rowley