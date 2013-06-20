Super Stylist Carine Roitfeld Collaborates With Mercedes-Benz



Carine Roitfeld is quite busy these days. The former editor of French Vogue now edits her own magazine CR along with being the Global Editor of Harper’s Bazaar. Her latest gig? She’s teamed up with Mercedes-Benz on a new car campaign.

Mercedes has released a new film titled “Vision in Motion” shot by photographers Max von Gumppenberg and Patrick Bienert and styled by Roitfeld along with V magazine editor Stephen Gan.

Chinese supermodel Sui He is dressed in the campaign in a billowing minimalist cape designed by Roitfeld, appearing alongside the new Mercedes S-Class.

