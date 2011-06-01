Super Rich Teens Prepping for Prom As Annoying As Expected

The Times is officially willing to let go of all that “Recession” speak in favor of celebrating the most obscenely, flamboyantly wealthy people the US has to offer, again. Guess what? You’re going to like them and their teenagers almost as much as you think you are.

It’s prom time and you know what that means! YSL Tributes. Colby Jordan of Chicago is wearing hers in purple, paired with a gown by Roland Mouret and jewelry by Eddie Borgo, whom she considers a “dear friend.”

On the East Coast, Caroline and Philippa McCully (twins!) are 18 and commute “between Lattingtown, N.Y., and the Upper East Side of Manhattan.” Of her custom nearly $1,000 gown (and YSL Tributes, of course), Philippa explains, I generally find what fits me and then speak to my dad.”

Danielle Gordon from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn went with a $750 Notte by Marchesa gown, that she admits she’ll never wear again. “My parents pretty much said to get whatever dress I liked,” she explains.

Most girls get inspired by the lavish lifestyle seen on Gossip Girl apparently, and those without pushover parents using money to win their children’s love use Rent the Runway for Prabal and Narciso as a more affordable alternative.

Either way, there’s a definitive sense of competition. One girl who posted a joking link to an Alexander McQueen dress as an option for her prom night explains, “There were definitely some girls who took me seriously and freaked out about the fact that they werent wearing McQueen dresses.” Oh, high school.