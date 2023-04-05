Chris Pratt Revealed The ‘Super Mario Bros’ Post-Credits Scene ‘Gives You A Taste’ Of A Potential Sequel

As gamers gear up to see a reimagining of their favorite Italian cartoon plumber takes on the big screen, star Chris Pratt spilled the tea on if there are Super Mario Bros. post-credits scenes.

Film and TV adaptations of video games have had a tumultuous and checkered history, with the original Super Mario Bros. from 1993 declared among the most disastrous. But off the back of HBO’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us, based on the Playstation/Naughty Dog production and Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an incredible anime series based in the same universe as CD Projekt Red’s story-driven, open-world RPG from 2020; things aren’t looking so bad anymore.

However, the trailer for the 2023 Super Mario Bros film certainly got the Nintendo fandom talking, loudly, we might add, about how Mario had lost his signature, albeit stereotypical, accent when Chris Pratt was cast in the lead role. “I totally get it, man,” Pratt told Gizmodo on March 29, 2023. “There’s a passionate fan base and I’m one of the fans. I get it. Mostly, people don’t want something like this to get screwed up. They’re precious about it. They’re careful. And I’m grateful for that.” He’s also let slip on whether there’s a post-credits scene so here’s everything you need to know.

How many Super Mario Bros movie post-credit scenes are there?

How many Super Mario Bros movie post-credit scenes are there? According to Pratt and those that saw the movie in advanced screenings, there’s one right at the end and it lays the groundwork for a potential sequel. There are also massive Easter Eggs that should appease Nintendo fans. In an interview with CBR.com, Pratt said: “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.”

Indeed, as the first reviews of Super Mario Bros. began trickling in, critic Erik Davis tweeted: “Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits!” while the Atom Review shared that the film was “a charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes. This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.” Just a reminder, tweeted journalist Andre Segers: “Also don’t leave when the credits start rolling on the Super Mario Bros. Movie! It has a true post-credits scene that comes at the VERY end!”

In adapting this titular Nintendo character and his universe, Day and Pratt said they have both been huge fans of the IP for years. “My very first memory is the arcade. And then shortly after, probably within six months to a year, the NES came out and we had one in our house and boy, yeah, the rest is history,” Pratt told Gizmodo. “I remember playing Donkey Kong, but I don’t think it was until I owned Super Mario Bros. that I put together that that was Mario and Donkey Kong. That you, kind of, after the fact realized it. But what I remember is my set came with a double [game]. It was both Mario and Zelda. You could play either one and it was great. I played them both as much as I possibly could,” Day said.

Who’s in the Super Mario Bros. movie cast?

Who’s in the Super Mario Bros. movie cast? It’s a star-studded cast to be sure. In addition to Chris Pratt’s Mario and Charlie Day’s Luigi, here’s who joins the ensemble:

Chris Pratt as Mario: A struggling plumber from Brooklyn, who is accidentally transported to the world of the Mushroom Kingdom and embarks on a quest to save his brother.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach: The ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, and Mario’s guide, mentor, and love interest.

Charlie Day as Luigi: Mario’s timid, younger fraternal twin brother and fellow plumber, who is captured by Bowser and his army.

Jack Black as Bowser: A monstrous, fire-breathing spiky-shelled turtle and the king of the Koopas, who rules the Dark Lands, steals the powerful Super Star, and plots to destroy the Mushroom Kingdom.

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad: A mushroom humanoid resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, who aspires to go on his first real adventure.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong: A powerful gorilla and heir to the throne of the Jungle Kingdom.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong: Donkey Kong’s father, who rules the Jungle Kingdom and leads the Kong Army.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike: Mario and Luigi’s former boss from the Wrecking Crew.

Charles Martinet, who voices Mario and Luigi in the Mario games, makes cameo appearances throughout the film.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek: A Koopa sorcerer and Bowser’s advisor and informant.

“There were certainly discussions of how best to voice the character,” Pratt told Yahoo Entertainment. “We tried a lot of different things and ultimately settled on the voice that you hear when you watch the movie. I’m really happy with it, and I think people are gonna really enjoy it.”

In the video games, voice actor Charles Martinet has provided the “Woo-hoos!” for Mario and his brother Luigi and fans will be pleased he makes cameos as several characters in the 2023 film, including Mario and Luigi’s father. Pratt said his inspiration for the voice of Mario was based on a few of his favorite Brooklyn people, though he fell short of naming who. “I had a few [actors] I was aiming at, but if I say them out loud, it could potentially affect people’s ability to watch the performance,” Pratt said. “So, I won’t say it, but I had a signpost.”

Day, meanwhile, who voices Luigi, told Yahoo Entertainment that his inspiration for the voice came from his own Italian heritage and his childhood growing up in New York and Providence, Rhode Island. “Knowing so many of those different accents, some are thicker than others,” he said. “I would try versions that sounded a little more Providence than Brooklyn, but [Aaron and Michael] would steer me towards what they wanted. I enjoyed getting to do [those versions] but was happy with whatever direction they wanted to go.”

Jack Black, the voice of the spiky-shelled antagonist Bowser, told HOLA! that there were lots of opportunities “to flex the improvisational muscle” in the sound booth. “I always like to give it as written as it is in the script. First, get a few takes of that done, and then say, ‘Come on, let’s have some fun with it.’ And they have writers there on the Zoom when we’re doing these recording sessions, and they’ll have ideas, they’ll throw new lines at me and I’ll throw lines, and it’s just sort of like an improv party,” he said. “We’re all kind of coming up with ideas and exploring different avenues. That’s kind of the fun of working on an animated character like that is that it’s different rules because when you’re on the set of a movie, everyone freaked out about time. We don’t have time to do too many takes. We kind of got to get the schedule moving. But with these animated things, there’s no limit to how much you can mess around. You can really explore way more relaxed recording sessions. It’s kind of awesome in that way.”

