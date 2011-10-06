The Super Chic UGG Collection That’s in Stores Now (Really!)

No I’m not messing with you, and no, you didn’t read the title wrong. At an UGG Australia event a few weeks ago, I was in their gorgeous NYC Fifth Avenue showroom and spotted some of the most amazing leather bags and wedge shearling booties I’d ever seen.

Launched for Fall 2011, UGG Collection is the wildly popular Australian brand’s first foray into the high-end accessories market. Rather than focusing on the classic oversized shearling boot (which seems to have become a daily staple for every midwestern female ages 3 and up), the line includes leather footwear and bags that are handmade in Italy and features everything from hand-wrung leathers to Spanish merino sheepskin.

The price points reflect the quality of the materials and craftsmanship (the boots start at $495 and the handbags are priced from $650), so it’s not cheap. But the best part is that each pair of boots still includes UGG Australia’s signature rubber soles and shearling lining, so you might actually feel comfortable taking a spin in these shoes.

Click through to see my photos from the showroom. For more information, or to look at the full line, head over to the UGG website!