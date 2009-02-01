Super Bowl XLIII – Go Steelers!

I know, I know.. this is a style blog but unless you are living under a Louboutin, it’s hard to avoid the Super Bowl madness. Especially when one of your best friends has his head shaved to show support.

This year the Super Bowl is in Tampa Bay, and it features the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bruce Springsteen performs at half-time and oh yea, it’s Lauren Congrad’s 23rd birthday. Happy Birthday LC and GO STEELERS!

Cut courtesy of the world famous barber, Filthy Rich. Modeled by the Steeler’s #1 Fan, Eric Mejia. Love it.