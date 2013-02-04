Super Bowl Twitter Round-Up: Celebrities Sound Off On Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, More

Although we aren’t all die-hard football fans, this year’s Super Bowl was on our radar for plenty of other reasons: namely the commercials, and buzzy halftime show headliner, Beyoncé.

Between the (semi-surprising) reunion of Destiny’s Child, the sudden power outage, and a slew of notable commercials, there was plenty to tweet about—and everyone from Michelle Obama to Brad Goreski weighed in. While many were divided about who they wanted to win the actual game (though many claimed to not even know know who was playing), one thing was clear: It was Beyoncé’s night.

