Super Bowl 2023 Tickets Are Sold Out—Here’s How You Can Still Go to See the Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s been your life-long dream to attend the Super Bowl, you may be wondering how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets and how much they cost in the first place. (Spoiler alert: The answer to the second question is a lot.)

The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the 1969 Super Bowl III. In the present day, the Super Bowl is annual final playoff game between the American Football Conference Champion and the National Football Conference champion. It’s historically been played on a Sunday from mid-January to late-February.

Of the NFL’s current 32 teams, 20—11 NFC and 9 AFC—have won the Super Bowl and 15—7 NFC and 8 AFC—hold multiple titles. The AFC’s Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots hold the record among AFC teams for the most Super Bowl titles at six each. The Patriots hold the record among AFC teams for the most Super Bowl appearances at 11. The NFC’s Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers hold the record among the NFC for the most Super Bowl titles at five each. The Cowboys hold the record among NFC teams for the most appearances at eight.

Since its creation, the Super Bowl is among the most-watched single sporting events on American television, and it is second only to the UEFA Champions League final as the most-watched sporting event worldwide. The seven most-watched broadcasts in American television history are Super Bowls.

So…how can NFL fans buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off? Read on for how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets, how much they cost and how you too can attend one of the most famous sporting events in history.

How to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets

How can NFL fans buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets? Super Bowl LVII tickets aren’t on sale to the public and are usually only available to ticket lottery winners, premier season ticket holders and corporate NFL sponsors. However, that doesn’t mean that NFL fans can’t attend the Super Bowl. Super Bowl 2023 tickets are still on sale on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets to see who wins between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles .

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Super Bowl“ To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Super Bowl LVII!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Super Bowl“ Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Super Bowl LVII!

Super Bowl 2023 Tickets $1000+ Buy Now

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Super Bowl “ To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Super Bowl LVII!

Who’s playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

Who’s playing in the Super Bowl 2023? The Super Bowl LVII will be played between the American Football Conference champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the National Football Conference champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl four times. The first was against the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl, the Super Bowl I, which the Chiefs lost. The second was in the Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings, which the Chiefs won. The third was in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, which the Chiefs won. The fourth was in the Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which the Chiefs lost. The Super Bowl LVII marks the fifth time the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl. The 2023 team is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Philadelphia Eagles have played in the Super Bowl three times. The first was against the Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl XV, which the Eagles lost. The second was against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XXXIX, which the Eagles lost. The third was against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl LII, which the Eagles won. The Super Bowl LVII marks the fourth time the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the Super Bowl. The 2023 team is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

When is the Super Bowl 2023? The Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023, with a kickoff time at 4:30 p.m. MST.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

Where is the Super Bowl 2023? The Super bowl LVII will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium opened in 2006 as the Cardinals Stadium. It renamed the University of Phoenix Stadium later that year. It was renamed the as the State Farm Stadium in 2018 after the insurance company State Farm signed an 18-year deal on the naming rights. The State Farm Stadium, which is the home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, has hosted the Super Bowl twice. The first time was in 2008 for the Super Bowl XLII and the second time was in 2015 for the Super Bowl XLIX.

Who’s performing the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Who’s performing the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show? The Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer is Rihanna. Rihanna confirmed the news on September 25, 2022, with an Instagram photo of her hand holding an NFL football. Rihanna’s record label Roc Nation, which Jay-Z founded, also confirmed the news. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z in an official statement at the time. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna’s super Bowl performance also marks the first time it’ll be sponsored by Apple Music. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, also said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, added. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

A source told HollywoodLife on January 2, 2023, Rihanna plans to have her son with A$AP Rocky at the Super Bowl. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” the insider said. “She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

The insider continued, “She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world. Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it.”

A second source also confirmed that Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance will be over the top. “She is going to be going into overdrive with this. She is determined to knock it out of the park with her performance and the entire show and is involved in every aspect of this, from the clothes to be worn by dancers to the lighting and sound to everything,” the source said. The insider continued, “She is approaching this with the same level of perfectionism that she does with her Savage Fenty X show, which, as everyone knows, is insanely well-produced. Of course, ASAP is helping her with ideas but most importantly he is going to be doing overdrive on the daddy duties in the coming months, beings the Super Bowl is now less than two months away.”

Rihanna teased her Super Bowl performance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,'” she said. She continued, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that the 2023 Super Bowl was a “now or never” opportunity. “Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she said. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.” She continued, “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is a result of “stars aligned.” “Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing, it’s just how things turned out,” the insider said. “Everything she does is theatrical and creative — all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it’s all part of her art.” The insider continued, “She no doubt has a lot on her plate right now, but she will give it 1000% She will ensure every detail is perfect. It will be well worth the wait!”

Super Bowl 2023 tickets are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.