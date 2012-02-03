Super Bowl Style: Snag Madonna’s Chic Driving Gloves

We all know that Madonna is quite the style icon. From her heyday to today, Madonna always looks fierce and she always wins Spring Fling Queen (kidding, I just couldn’t help myself). As fashionistas we’re constantly looking to celebrities for awesome style inspiration and once again Madonna has answered our call.

While Madonna was at a press conference talking about the Super Bowl she was wearing these amazingly chic fingerless leather driving gloves. You know us, we always try to bring style to the people so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to help you channel this trend.

So click on through the slideshow above for four options we think you should consider sliding your cold little hands into. Are you ready to snag a pair of these gloves? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photo via People