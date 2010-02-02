Super Bowl Round-Up of Hottest Players: Colts vs Saints

Calling all women who don’t follow football — there is now reason for you to be a bit more attentive than usual this upcoming Super Bowl Sunday. On February 7, trick your man into thinking you’re a huge fan by keeping up with the following athletic babes during the game — and just in case you didn’t know, it’s the Colts vs the Saints playing. Fortunately for us, there are some major hotties living up to that cute jock stereotype.



Check out our Super Bowl round-up of the top 5 hottest players (plus their numbers to ensure you won’t miss a second of the action) from each team; who makes your heart pound more, the Colts or the Saints?

Saints:



Garrett Hartley, #5



Garrett Hartley, the Saints’ infamous kicker who hasn’t missed one kick yet, is definitely a cutie to keep an eye on this Super Bowl Sunday.

Drew Brees, #9



Obviously, being sexy comes with the quarterback territory, as you can see with Saints player #9, Drew Brees.

Reggie Bush (also pictured above), #25



Sadly, this hottie is spoken for by the beautiful Kim Kardashian, but that doesn’t mean a girl can’t look!

Lynell Hamilton, #30



Practically a Reggie Bush look-a-like, Hamilton is our runner-up choice on the Pro-hottie list. Can’t wait to see you on Sunday, Lynell.

Scott Fujita, #55



Linebacker Scott Fujita will most definitely keep our eyes plastered to the TV this weekend.

Colts:

Donald Brown, #31



This running back will get any Colts fans glued to the game; check out those pearly whites — so adorable!



Dallas Clark, #44



Tight end Dallas Clark is a definite heartthrob, although we wouldn’t mind seeing him without that ‘stache –otherwise, perfectly good eye candy.

Matt Stover, #3



The Colts’ new kicker, Matt Stover, can take his helmet off anytime if we have anything to say about it. We’re always up for catching a glimpse of his amazing facial features.

Austin Collie, #17



Austin Collie, a wide receiver, has the classic all-american blonde appeal going for him and, naturally, we like.

Peyton Manning, #18



Quarterback Peyton Manning definitely has a cute boyish look to him that would attract our attention any day of the week.

