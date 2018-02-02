StyleCaster
27 Surprisingly Healthy (and Tasty!) Super Bowl Recipes

27 Surprisingly Healthy (and Tasty!) Super Bowl Recipes

Super Bowl Recipes
The Super Bowl: Whether you’re a sports fan or not, you probably have some people in your life who do GAF about the game, which means you might end up hanging out with them in a bar or living room while they shout and get all worked up over touchdowns and field goals. Meanwhile, if you’re like the editors in this office, the only thing you’re liable to be getting hot and bothered about is Tom Brady’s ass.

Since the game is a substantial four hours long, sustenance is necessary, and is traditionally as unhealthy as possible: Nachos, wings, pizza, and deep-fried everything. But it doesn’t have to be.

Ahead, we compiled 27 excellent recipes that will keep you and the rest of the game-viewers full and happy—without quadrupling the number of calories an average person should eat in a day. Besides, sweet potato skins and baked hummus bites aren’t as good as Domino’s—they’re better.

A version of this article originally appeared in January 2017.

Spinach Balls
Sweet As Honey

Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip
Cooking Classy

Cajun Shrimp Guacamole Bites
Joyful Healthy Eats

Baked Hummus & Cauliflower Bites
Cookin Canuck

Healthy Chipotle Chicken Sweet Potato Skins
Half Baked Harvest

Nava’s Big Pot of Really Good Chili
Fat Free Vegan Kitchen

Sweet Potato Bites with Avocado and Bacon
Well Plated By Erin

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Damn Delicious

Rainbow Veggie Pinwheels
Dinner At The Zoo

Oven Baked Pickle Chips with Horseradish Chipotle Sauce
Melanie Makes

Buffalo Quinoa Bites
The Iron You

Skinny Cinnamon Peanut Butter Dip
Six Sisters’ Stuff

Mini Avocado & Hummus Quesadillas
Cookin Canuck

Spicy Cauliflower Dip
Macheesmo

Fresh Veggie Rolls with Peanut Ginger Sauce
Tomato Boots

Greek Roasted Red Pepper and Feta Cheese Dip
Closet Cooking

Mediterranean Greek Yogurt Dip
Lauren’s Latest

Caprese Skewers with Balsamic Drizzle
Iowa Girl Eats

Cashew Chicken Lettuce Cups
As Easy As Apple Pie

Healthy Mediterranean 7-Layer Dip
Cookin Canuck

Black Bean Salsa
The Blond Cook

Watermelon Feta Blackberry Skewers
A Healthy Life For Me

Chickpea, Avocado and Feta Salad
Homegrown & Healthy

Caprese Pasta Salad
Pip and Ebby

Blackened Shrimp & Crispy Chilled Cucumbers
The Wicked Noodle

Thai Coconut Curry Hummus
Oh My Veggies

Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Mushrooms
The Busy Baker

 

