When Super Bowl Sunday rolls around, there’s a chance that some of us either aren’t football fans, would rather spend Sunday night keeping up with the Kardashians, or just weren’t invited to the party. Either way, you certainly shouldn’t be upset about spending game day all by your lonesome.

In fact, here are 8 reasons why not going to a Super Bowl Party is awesome—in GIFs!

1. You’ll have the house all to yourself.

2. You won’t have a hangover Monday morning (or be nauseous from the endless bucket of spicy wings you consumed), while everyone you work with is like:

3. You won’t have to listen to a huge group of guys throwing a fit when the other team scores.

4. You won’t have to pretend you know what’s going on in the game when you’re really like:

5. There won’t be any remote jockeying because we know your Sunday isn’t complete without watching [insert mindless reality show here.]

6. You can spend the night trying to learn Beyoncé choreography to last year’s epic Beyoncé’s Grammy performance.

7. But you’ll probably fail, so you’ll resort to getting sucked into the endless vortex that is the Internet.

7. You can be as sloppy as you want when you’re eating dinner since no one will be watching.

8. And, most importantly, you can watch Ryan Gosling movies and pretend you’re her…

Or her.

OR HER.

Happy (who cares about) Super Bowl Sunday!