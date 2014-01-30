What to Wear to a Super Bowl Party: 10 Stylish Outfit Ideas

Super Bowl Weekend is upon us, ladies. We’re willing to bet that for some of us, this has little meaning aside from making plans to hang out with friends and indulge in snacks (read: nachos) while others around us get overly excited about nothing that matters too much (read: football).

That is, of course, aside from that other purpose nearly ever social event serves: it’s another opportunity to put together a stylish look. While a lot of gals might opt for a super-casual, low-key route by wearing little more than leggings and an oversized athletic sweatshirt, we think there’s a lot more creativity to be had for the occasion. The Seattle Seahawks might be facing off against the Denver Broncos, but in our minds the only competition is heels vs. flats.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 different looks any respectable fashion girl would wear to a Super Bowl party this Sunday!