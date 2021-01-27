Grab These Super Bowl Face Masks Without Getting a Penalty

Scroll To See More Images

The biggest sporting event of the year is almost here, and if you’re planning on celebrating safely with a small group of friends and NFL fans, why not help get into the spirit with a Super Bowl-themed face mask bearing the logo of the team you’re rooting for? This year, the 55th Super Bowl will be held on February 7, hosting the opposing teams battling for the league championship for the 2020 NFL season, and whether you’re siding with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (yes, Tom Brady will be playing in the Super Bowl yet again), or you’re just tuning for the epic performance lineup (headlined by The Weeknd) and well, all of the snacks, there will be plenty of excuses to celebrate — and safely with the help of a protective face covering.

Since you’ll have to wear a face mask to safely cheer on the Bucs and Cheifs indoors anyway, why not invest in an option that pays homage to one of the two football teams while you’re at it? Once you’ve sorted out your own game-day snack, food, and booze lineup, next comes picking out your outfit for the big event, and these days, no outfit is complete without a solid face covering. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Super Bowl inspired face masks to help you accessorize and stay safe this year while you salute your team.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Buccaneer’s Face Mask

This adjustable face mask allows you to customize the fit and rocks a unique Buc’s themed graphic.

Kansas City Chiefs Mask

This Chief’s mask features a unique design that allows you to wear it fitted or ruched.

Tom Brady Face Mask

Bear the portrait of your favorite quarterback with this printed mask.

‘How About Them Chiefs’ Face Mask

Enough said.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mask

This simple Bucs mask is perfect for Super Bowl festivities and fans of the team.

Tyreek Hill Animal Print Face Mask

A little love for leopard prints and a little love for Tyreek.

Football Face Mask

And for those who prefer to stay neutral, a football-printed face mask.