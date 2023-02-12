Best Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch J-Lo Spring Ben Affleck Working at Dunkin’ Donuts

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re into sports or not, Super Bowl 2023 commercials are always a hot topic of conversation and this year, we’ve been blessed with lots of early drops.

In 2022, we were served up the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth for Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Lindsey Lohan for Planet Fitness—each an iconic piece of advertising that we’re still thinking about a year later. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023—the epic showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kanas City Chiefs—we’ve already been able to watch the iconic Jennifer Coolidge for e.l.f Cosmetics and Top Gun Maverick’s Miles Teller enjoy a Bud Light while dancing to hold music with his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Some though, like Ben Affleck’s much-memed-about and highly anticipated Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, were teased but we’ve had to wait for the big day to see it in its entirety. Without further ado, here are the best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023.

Super Bowl Commercials 2023

Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts

The one we’ve all been waiting for and our patience paid off. Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez “sprung” him while he was working the drive-thru at a Dunkin Donuts. “Is this what you’re doing when you say you’re going to work?” she says in the spoof. “Hey, get me a glaze!” she orders. In a teaser shared to Dunkin’s Instagram a few days prior to kick-off, Affleck can be heard—in his native Boston accent, by the way, we stan—over the drive-thru speaker. “Welcome to Dunkin’—we’re a very friendly establishment,” he says. “America runs on Dunkin’. This is the Dunkin’ run partner. What do you need?” In the caption, Dunkin’ wrote: “Instead of wondering what could have been we started wondering what could have Ben.”

Jennifer Coolidge for e.l.f. cosmetics

Ya girl Jennifer Coolidge is being iconic yet again, this time in a commercial for e.l.f. cosmetics, specifically for their Power Grip Primer. “Get ready for prime time, love your super fans at e.l.f.,” she reads off a card from the brand and pumps the product into her hand. She applies it to her face and looks back at herself in the mirror. “Oh my gosh, it looks like I came from the sea. I look like a dolphin,” she smiles. “Like a baby dolphin!” She then starts squeaking like a marine mammal. “I love it!” she exclaims. “This primer stuff sure is sticky… I’m so dewy, people are going to complain.”

Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten

Alicia Silverstone is back as Cher Horowitz and so is that iconic yellow plaid skirt-suit. Amber (Elisa Donovan) is back, too, in this shopping ad for Rakuten—an affiliate reseller that partners with brands around the world to deliver discounts to customers.

Bradley Cooper & His Mom for T-Mobile

Moms have a special way of telling us they love us. For Bradley Cooper, it’s telling him he looks like a flamingo in the signature T-Mobile pink. Love them.

Serena Williams, Brian Cox, et al for Michelob ULTRA

This star-studded, Caddyshack-inspired Super Bowl spot features Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Tony Romo, Alex Morgan, Canelo Alvarez and Nneka Ogwumike. Obviously, the greatest tennis play in history smokes them all.

Ben Stiller & Steve Martin for Pepsi Zero Sugar

Two comedians face off against each other in the ultimate shade-down about acting for Pepsi’s “new improved” Pepsi Zero Sugar soda. “As actors, we never really stop acting,” Stiller explains. “For example,” Steve Martin chimes in, “Ben is acting like he’s not intimidated standing next to me.” Stiller responds: “And Steve’s acting like he’s not lucky to be here.” It goes on but we have to admire the chemistry these two have together. They exchange hilarious insults and the commercial ends.

P. Diddy for Uber One

Diddy don’t do jingles but for Uber One, he’ll at least write them for other people. In this star-studded commercial, the hip-hop legend writes new lyrics for hit songs like Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It”, Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever”, Kelis’ “Milkshake” and Haddaway’s “What Is Love?”—all performed by their original artists.

Brie Larson, Jon Hamm & Pete Davidson for Hellman’s Mayonaise

Brie Larson and John Hamm find themselves in a fridge next to a jay of Hellman’s mayonnaise. Why, you ask? Brie, as in brie cheese, and ham, as the cured deli meat. “We are dinner,” Larson says. “Well, with Hellman’s we can really be anything,” Hamm replies. The fridge door opens to reveal Pete Davidson who’s hunting for a snack. “I’m gonna eat you guys,” he tells them and makes a panini with ham, cheese and mayo. “You guys are delicious,” he tells them.

Jack Harlow, Missy Elliot & Elton John for Doritos

Jack Harlow is a rapper in search of a new sound. While one of his team snacks on Doritos in the mixing room, Harlow gets inspired by their triangular shape and thus, innovates with a triangle musical instrument. His fans go crazy for it. “You wanna quit rap for a triangle?” questions Missy Elliot. “I gotta do me, Missy,” he tells her and sends the world mad for triangles. “Try another angle,” the promo copy reads. Deep.

Adam Driver for Squarespace

Adam Driver overcomes an existential crisis in this commercial for Squarespace—a “website that makes websites”, as he repeats over and over in this sci-fi spoof. Titled Singularity, the ad features a suited Driver confronting the idea that “Squarespace could create itself,” as he begins to multiply. It’s pretty trippy.

Brian Cranston & Aaron Paul for PopCorners

The Breaking Bad gang is back together, but they’re not making crystal meth anymore, they’re revolutionizing salted snacks. “You’re an artist!” Jesse (Aaron Paul) tells Walter (Brian Cranston) as he munches down air-popped chips. “No, we don’t eat our own supply,” Walter replies. Later, they’re in a chip deal with Tuco (Raymond Cruz) who demands seven flavors. “We’re gonna eat a lot of snacks together!” Tuco says with delight.

Sarah McLachlan for Busch Light

Busch Light presents a survival guide for the wilderness. “Three things are required to survive the great outdoors: Food, drink and shelter.” Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan, whose composition “In The Arms of an Angel” played over the top of ASPCA commercials asking for donations for helpless animals, emerges from a tent with a canine companion. She once again asks for donations to “help helpless animals find shelter.” The star of the ad butts in to say, “wrong shelter, Sarah. Also that’s a wolf,” he says and she tries carefully to move out of its way.

Maya Rudolph for m&m’s

A match made in heaven. “I love m&m’s and you and I love me,” she tells the camera. “That’s why I’m happy to announce that soon, America’s favorite chocolate candies will have a picture of yours truly painted right on it,” she continues and shows an m&m with her face painted on. “I love eating my own face,” she says. In a follow-up commercial, Rudolph says the candy is being rebranded as Ma&Ya’s, which “is a play on my name,” she jests. Of course, none of this is real. It’s just a spoof.

Miles Teller for Bud Light

Hold music historically doesn’t get a great rap. If you’re Miles Teller, though, “Opus No. 1” by Tim Carlton and Dereck Deel, which was hold music for Cisco in the 90s, is a dance-worthy tune. His wife, Keleigh Sperry, is on hold and lies on the sofa with her iPhone on speaker on her forehead. He starts dancing to the music and she soon joins in while they both sip Bud Lights.

