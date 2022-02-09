Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Are Almost as Entertaining as the Game This Year—Watch the Best Ones Here

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s be honest: tuning into these Super Bowl 2022 commercials is half of the fun of football’s biggest night—and this year, fans didn’t even have to wait until the big game day to start watching.

Like last year’s Super Bowl commercials, many advertisers chose to get in on the fun early by releasing their Super Bowl 2022 commercials in the days leading up to the highly anticipated championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. Some early drops include Saturday Night Live alum Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson‘s commercial for Amazon Alexa, where the new parents find themselves learning a little too much about each other thanks to Alexa’s smart tech ways. Fellow SNL star, Pete Davidson, also landed an early ad released by Hellmann’s brand mayonnaise; in it, the comedian gets tackled by NFL star Jerod Mayo in an effort to remind fans to “tackle” their food waste.

Of course, the Super Bowl 2022 commercials also feature some advertising regulars. Budweiser’s Clydesdale horse makes a return, as does Sam Adam’s “Your Cousin From Boston” character. Other major players like Frito-Lay—which owns Doritos, Lays, Cheetos and more—are also back this year, albeit with some star-studded new faces to Super Bowl Sunday’s commercial lineup. But don’t let us spoil all of the exciting guest appearances! Keep on reading ahead to see the best Super Bowl 2022 commercials for yourself.

Super Bowl 2022 Commercials

Below, we’ve rounded up the Super Bowl 2022 commercials airing before, during and after this year’s championship game. NBC’s pricing for each of these commercials began at $6 million for a 30-second ad spot, per Variety, making these some very hefty investments for each brand. But was it always worth it? We’ll let you watch the Super Bowl 2022 commercials up ahead so you can be the judge of that!

Budweiser’s A Clydesdale’s Journey Commercial

Budweiser’s Clydesdale is back—and this time, the iconic horse is telling a story of perseverance and hope. We won’t spoil this one, but just know that you might want to have a box of tissues at the ready. It’s a heartfelt one!

Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost’s Amazon Alexa Commercial

Amazon Alexa is smart—so smart, she can practically read your mind. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johannsson experience this firsthand, when the helpful tech starts cueing them into precisely what the other person is thinking; sometimes, to hilariously awkward effect.

Charlie Puth & Megan Thee Stallion’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Ad

Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion team up with a forest of adorable woodland creatures in this new collaboration for Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos. Speaking to Billboard in February 2022 about the ad, Puth revealed just how excited he was about being in a Super Bowl commercial for the first time: “I’ve never done a Super Bowl commercial before and somehow I’m fortunate enough for it to happen for me this year,” he said. “I’m still pinching myself.”

“Frito-Lay had reached out to me and told me they had a great idea for a commercial where they wanted it to be very musical, so when I heard the term ‘musical’ I was in right away,” he added. “The premise is that all these animals eat these Flamin’ Hot products and they become musically active, they start harmonizing and being in synch and perfect tempo with each other and that’s what happened to my life as well. I have some Cool Ranch Doritos and I’m off to the races writing 5 songs.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Planet Fitness Commercial

Ever wonder what’s happening to Lindsay these days? Well, her Super Bowl 2022 commercial for Planet Fitness seems to have just the answer you’re looking for.

Serena Williams, Peyton Manning & More in Michelob Ultra’s Ad

Michelob ULTRA’s “Welcome to Superior Bowl” ad includes a seriously star-studded cast of actors and athletes alike—from tennis champ Serena Williams, basketball player Nneka Ogwumike and soccer star Alex Morgan to actor Steve Buscemi, NFL legend Peyton Manning and the NBA’s Jimmy Butler. In a statement about the commercial, Williams told People that she was proud to participate in an ad with fellow female athletes this year. “It was really cool to have more female athletes … not more, but just the same number. It was like, ‘Okay. There we go,'” she said.

Guy Fieri’s Bud Light Seltzer Commercial

Guy Fieri takes his title as the Mayor of Flavortown very literally in this commercial by Bud Light Seltzer. Someone’s gotta be the taste tester, am I right?

Paul Rudd & Seth Rogen’s Lays Commercial

Buddies Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen jam out to Shania Twain’s 1997 classic “You’re Still the One” and reminisce on the good ‘ol days, where every memory oh-so-conveniently features a bag of Lays potato chips.

Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow & Trevor Noah UberEats Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Coolidge and Nicholas Braun all appear in this 30-second ad for the delivery service that reminds customers of the meals they can get, while also showcasing everything else UberEats can transport to your home—including light bulbs, soap, pencils and a pretty interesting candle.

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart’s BiC Commercial

The ultimate duo is back, and this time, Snoop and Martha are teaming up to promote BiC’s new EZ Reach lighters—perfect for putting a flame to any bowl of your choosing, if you catch my drift.

Eugene Levy’s Nissan Commercial

Eugene Levy joins Schitt’s Creek co-star Catherine O’Hara along with Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) in this action-packed crossover adventure for Nissan.

Pete Davidson’s Hellmann’s Commercial

Just weeks after girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West threatened to “beat” his “ass,” Pete is proving that he’s very hittable after all.

Zendaya’s Squarespace Commercial

Zendaya’s first Super Bowl commercial is as ethereal as one could imagine while promoting the minimalist site builder, Squarespace.

Kenny G’s Busch Light Commercial

The voice of the mountains is back with his saxophone for another Busch Light Super Bowl commercial. We’ll let you enjoy the journey of this one for yourself.

Your Cousin from Boston’s Sam Adams Commercial

Your Cousin from Boston returns for his Super Bowl spot with Sam Adams. But this time around, Sam Adams has teamed up with Boston Dynamics, which lands Your Cousin in a party with some robots.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s BMW Commercial

In this ad for BMW, Schwarzenegger plays Zeus, the Greek god of lightning, and Salma Hayek plays his wife, the goddess Hera, as they retire from Mt. Olympus for a tranquil life in Palm Springs, California. The boredom of retirement, however, starts to get to Zeus. Hera decides to gift him an all-electric BMW iX to bring the “spark” back into his life—literally!

Jason Sudeikis’ TurboTax Commercial

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis is looking for his perfect “match”—a.k.a., the right tax expert for him—in this new Turbo Tax commercial right in time for tax season.

Hannah Waddingham’s Rakuten Commercial

Like her fellow Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham has landed a game-day ad to remember. Her Super Bowl night debut features the commanding actress as a villainous high roller, placing bets with items she purchased with Rakuten and cash back she got from using the shopping extension. Can you guess who wins?

Idris Elba’s Booking.com Commercial

Idris Elba’s first Super Bowl spot sees him repping travel service Booking.com. Ahead of his big game-day ad, however, the Luther star turned to The Most Interesting Man in the World for some advice.

Anna Kendrick’s Rocket Mortgage Commercial

It takes a lot to make someone like Anna Kendrick feel starstruck—but it looks like the comedian has met her match. Check out her unexpected co-star in this ad for Rocket Mortgage.

Deion Sanders & His Son Shedeur’s Oikos Commercial

For more about the Super Bowl, football fans can check out When It Was Just a Game: Remembering the First Super Bowl by Harvey Frommer. The best-selling book delves into the history of the first Super Bowl, which was originally known as the AFL-NFL Championship Game. (The term “Super Bowl” was coined only in its third year.) The debut game, between the winning Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, was played in front of only 61,946 people at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—an audience well below the stadium’s capacity. Harvey Frommer, a sports historian and reporter, puts the tale of that momentous game together using oral history, gathered by hundreds of interviews with players, coaches, media and spectators alike.

