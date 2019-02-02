15 Super Bowl 2019 Commercials to Watch Ahead of the Big Game

Scroll To See More Images

The 2019 Super Bowl is days away, and though we’re excited to find out who will take home the coveted silver cup on game day, we’re even more excited to watch celebrities like Cardi B and Sarah Jessica Parker on the big screen. Yes. We’re talking about Super Bowl commercials of 2019. Seeing Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen be a super-cute celebrity couple is fun and all, but what we’re really looking forward to are the commercials played in between touchdowns and featuring our favorite über-famous stars promoting products we may or may not be interesting.

So, as we prepare for the Super Bowl 2019 commercials that will be sure to take over our Twitter feeds this year, we’ve rounded up a list of Super Bowl commercials fans can watch ahead of the big game. From Carrie Bradshaw turning down a Cosmopolitan for a Stella Artois to one of our favorite scream queens, Sarah Michelle Gellar, promoting skin care, these 2019 Super Bowl commercials will be sure to shock, surprise and scare you. And even if your favorite football team loses, there’s still entertainment in these crazy-creative Super Bowl commercials. We’re not always a huge fan of advertisements (hello, age of Netflix), but when it comes to the Super Bowl we will happily sit down and watch some commercials.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Stella Artois: “Change Up the Usual”

Sex and the City fans have a reason to tune into this year’s Super Bowl. Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw in a commercial for Stella Artois. The commercial’s storyline is thus: Carrie Bradshaw walks into a restaurant and the waiter offers her her signature drink, a Cosmopolitan. The rest of the restaurant is shocked when Carrie turns down the drink and asks for a Stella Artois instead. Moments later, Jeff Bridges walks in as The Dude from The Big Lebowsi, and the bartender makes the same mistake by offering him a White Russian. The same chaos ensues.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Olay: “Killer Skin”

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back and she’s being haunted by … something. In this 18-second teaser for Olay, the ’90s scream queen is being haunted by a masked figure as she watches TV, does her skin care routine and walks around her house. The hashtag for the commercial is #KillerSkin, so it’s safe to assume that it has something to do with Olay’s skin care. Never thought we would associate skin care with horror movies, but here we are.

Cardi B and Pepsi: “More Than OK”

Pepsi is “more than OK” in this Super Bowl commercial featuring Cardi B, Steve Carrell and Lil Jon. The premise is simple: A woman is at a restaurant and asks her waiter for a Coke. The waiter tells her they don’t have a Coke and asks if “Pepsi is OK. Carell then turns around from another booth and explains why Pepsi is “more than OK,” with the help of Cardi B and Lil Jon who utter their iconic “OK” catchphrases. (Extra points go to Carrell for trying to pronounce “Okurrr!”)

Budweiser: “Wind Never Felt Better”

There isn’t much story to Budweiser’s Super Bowl 2019 commercial, but that doesn’t make it any less beautiful. To promote the brand’s new wind-brewed beers, the commercial features a dalmatian sitting on top of a Budweiser carriage as the wind blows his ears and a folk song plays in the background.

Michael Bublé and Bubly: “Can I have a Bublé?”

Bubly, a sparkling water brand, was punny for its 2019 Super Bowl commercial. The advertisement features singer Michael Bublé sitting on the floor of a convenience store, Sharpie-ing his last name on a bunch of Bubly cans. A worker walks up to him and tells him, “Michael, don’t do that.”

The Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper and Doritos

Chance the Rapper and The Backstreet Boys is the collaboration we never knew we needed. In this Super Bowl commercial, Chance is shooting his shot to be a member of The Backstreet Boys. He even tries to do a dance move from “I Want It That Way” before the BSB show him how it’s really done. The advertisement promotes Doritos’s new Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor.

Christina Applegate and M&M’s: “Lock Game”

Christina Applegate is in a “lock game” with something we don’t know, and it doesn’t look good for her. The commercial features the actress grocery shopping, and just as she’s done loading everything into her car, something inside it decides to lock her out. Not cool, dude.

Harrison Ford, Forrest Whitaker and Amazon

Hollywood legends like Forrest Whitaker and Harrison Ford star in this Amazon commercial, promoting the brand’s new beta-testing program. The program itself is mysterious, but judging from the reactions of Ford, Whitaker and Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the program is pretty bizarre.

Zoë Kravitz and Michelob: “The Pure Experience”

Zoë Kravitz tests out ASMR in this commercial for beer brand, Michelob, which promises an organic and “pure” brew. The commercial is set on a mountainside as Kravitz whispers and pours beer into a glass near a microphone.

Kristin Chenoweth and Avocados from Mexico: “Poker”

Kristin Chenoweth is starring at a painting of a family playing poker with a bowl of guacamole in the center when one of her three dogs barks. She then tells them, “It’s true. Humans will do anything for Avocados from Mexico,” before taking a bite of a chip with a big scoop of guacamole on it.

Serena Williams and Bumble: “#InHerCourt”

Female empowerment is at the center of Bumble’s Super Bowl 2019 commercial with Serena Williams, which features an interview with the tennis champion and Bumble’s founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, as the two talk about the importance of women taking control of their own lives.

Luke Wilson and Colgate Total: “Close Talker”

Luke Wilson has a problem: He’s a close talker, which is why he needs a good toothpaste to make sure his breath is fresh enough to have a conversation with everyone at his office—and that means everyone, including the deliveryman.

2 Chainz, Adam Scott and Expensify

Adam Scott wants to make expensing cool in this commercial, which features the actor trying to convince 2 Chainz to keep track of his expenses via Expensify when filming a music video.

Pringles: “Sad Device”

Pringles and Amazon’s Alexa collaborate for this 2019 Super Bowl commercial, which features two dudes and ton of Pringles. After one of the guys starts stacking his ideal Pringles combination, Alexa goes on rant about how she will never be able to taste the deliciousness that is Pringles.

Kia: “The Great Unknown — What If?”

Kia throws shade at every other Super Bowl commercial with this ad, which criticizes brands that hire celebrity endorsers for its game-day advertisements. The premise of Kia’s commercial is simple: What would happen if those millions of dollars for celebrity endorsers went to someone unknown?