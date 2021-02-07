How Much Do Super Bowl Commercials Cost? Here’s What Advertisers Spent in 2021

Every year, brands scramble to secure an ad spot for the NFL’s biggest game of the season. But those Super Bowl commercial costs are no joke! We’ll get into exactly how much Super Bowl commercials cost below, but first, here’s a little background on this year’s Super Bowl ads.

Around 100 million people are tuning into Super Bowl LV (for those who can’t read Roman numerals, that’s the 55th Super Bowl championship game in the National Football League’s history). This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off—which means fans will also be seeing star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes taking the field.

But, let’s be real. Every year, plenty of viewers are a lot more interested in what happens during the Super Bowl Halftime Show (which is starring The Weeknd this year) or they’re there to watch what happens during commercial breaks. In 2021, Super Bowl ads took a hit due to the ongoing health crisis, as many big advertisers like Coke, Pepsi, and Budweiser pulled out from their regular ad spots. As a result, CBS reportedly took longer than usual to secure advertisers for this year’s game.

Still, that doesn’t mean that other brands didn’t sign up for their minute of airplay—they just had to pay a pretty penny! Keep on reading to find out just how much those Super Bowl commercials cost for advertisers in 2021.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost?

If you’re wondering how much a Super Bowl commercial costs, here’s what you need to know. In 2021, the cost of a Super Bowl commercial started at $5.5 million according to AdWeek.

CBS originally opened the bidding at $5.6 million, but it took two months longer than usual for their ad slots to sell out—so it appears that some companies, like Scotts Miracle-Gro, may have secured a deal to save around $100,000.

This just about mirrors how much Super Bowl commercials cost in 2020. At the time, ads cost brands upwards of $5.6 million—but this was a jump from costs in 2019, when Super Bowl ads cost anywhere between $5.1 to $5.3 million.

The Super Bowl LV airs Sunday, February 7, on CBS. Watch the best 2021 Super Bowl commercials here.

