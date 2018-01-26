50 Appetizers That Will Be the REAL Super Bowl Winners

Even though my two brothers and dad tried to instill in me an interest in the Patriots (and the Red Sox, and golf), my attitude toward most professional sports events—Super Bowl included—has always been DGAF to the max. But the food that accompanied that legendary Sunday TV marathon? The wings, the pizza, the dips and chips—those I’ve always been on board with.

In the spirit of a game that brings together sports and food lovers near and far, I’ve assembled dozens of the best finger foods to have on hand during the four-hour TV spree. Even if the only part you care about is the halftime show (duh), these recipes, from indulgent layered dips to healthier cucumber and salmon bites, will make the event a party worthy of your time—and appetite.

A version of this article originally appeared in January 2017.