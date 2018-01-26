50 Appetizers That Will Be the REAL Super Bowl Winners

Even though my two brothers and dad tried to instill in me an interest in the Patriots (and the Red Sox, and golf), my attitude toward most professional sports events—Super Bowl included—has always been DGAF to the max. But the food that accompanied that legendary Sunday TV marathon? The wings, the pizza, the dips and chips—those I’ve always been on board with.
In the spirit of a game that brings together sports and food lovers near and far, I’ve assembled dozens of the best finger foods to have on hand during the four-hour TV spree. Even if the only part you care about is the halftime show (duh), these recipes, from indulgent layered dips to healthier cucumber and salmon bites, will make the event a party worthy of your time—and appetite.
A version of this article originally appeared in January 2017.
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Cajun Honey Lime Chicken Wings
Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sliders
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos
Spicy Jalapeno Philly Cheese Steak Slider
35-Minute Tuna Tartare with Nori Chips
Cheesy Bacon Jalapeno Corn Dip
10-Minute Smoked Salmon and Cucumber Bites
Four Layer Black Bean Dip
20-Minute Mini Tortilla Pizzas
Bacon Mac n' Cheese Bites
Jalapeno Popper Quinoa Bites
Hot Chicken Enchilada Dip
Baked Buffalo Chickpea and Artichoke Vegan Taquitos
Garlic Cheese Breadsticks
Mini Bun-Less Cheeseburger Bites with Thousand Island Dip
Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls
Sweet Potato Bites with Avocado and Bacon
Jalapeno Popper Football Cheese Ball
Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Pinwheel
Bite-Sized Blooming Onions
Baked Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges
Taco Stuffed Mini Peppers
Spicy Shrimp Guacamole Bites
Twice Baked Ranch Potato Poppers