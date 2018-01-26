StyleCaster
50 Appetizers That Will Be the REAL Super Bowl Winners

50 Appetizers That Will Be the REAL Super Bowl Winners

4 Layer Black Bean Dip
Even though my two brothers and dad tried to instill in me an interest in the Patriots (and the Red Sox, and golf), my attitude toward most professional sports events—Super Bowl included—has always been DGAF to the max. But the food that accompanied that legendary Sunday TV marathon? The wings, the pizza, the dips and chips—those I’ve always been on board with.

In the spirit of a game that brings together sports and food lovers near and far, I’ve assembled dozens of the best finger foods to have on hand during the four-hour TV spree. Even if the only part you care about is the halftime show (duh), these recipes, from indulgent layered dips to healthier cucumber and salmon bites, will make the event a party worthy of your time—and appetite.

A version of this article originally appeared in January 2017.

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip
Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

A Clean Bake

Skinny Taco Dip
Skinny Taco Dip

Yellow Bliss Road

Cajun Honey Lime Chicken Wings
Cajun Honey Lime Chicken Wings

Must Love Home

Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sliders
Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sliders

Shutterbean

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

The Homestead Survival

Dill Pickle Dip
Dill Pickle Dip

Cincy Shopper

Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Chili Pepper Madness

Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos
Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos

Averie Cooks

Spicy Jalapeno Philly Cheese Steak Slider
Spicy Jalapeno Philly Cheese Steak Slider

Boys Ahoy

35-Minute Tuna Tartare with Nori Chips
35-Minute Tuna Tartare with Nori Chips

A Beautiful Plate

Cheesy Bacon Jalapeno Corn Dip
Cheesy Bacon Jalapeno Corn Dip

Host the Toast

Antipasto Skewers
Antipasto Skewers

Baker by Nature

Loaded Nacho Fries
Loaded Nacho Fries

Sweet C's

10-Minute Smoked Salmon and Cucumber Bites
10-Minute Smoked Salmon and Cucumber Bites

Baker by Nature

Four Layer Black Bean Dip
Four Layer Black Bean Dip

My Vega

Serrano and Corn Salsa
Serrano and Corn Salsa

Love and Lemons

Gluten-Free Pizza Bites
Gluten-Free Pizza Bites

Grain Changer

20-Minute Mini Tortilla Pizzas
20-Minute Mini Tortilla Pizzas

Primavera Kitchen

Bacon Mac n' Cheese Bites
Bacon Mac n' Cheese Bites

The Gunny Sack

Irish Potato Bites
Irish Potato Bites

Home. Made. Interest

Jalapeno Popper Quinoa Bites
Jalapeno Popper Quinoa Bites

Alida's Kitchen

Hot Chicken Enchilada Dip
Hot Chicken Enchilada Dip

Too Sweet 4 Two

Baked Buffalo Chickpea and Artichoke Vegan Taquitos
Baked Buffalo Chickpea and Artichoke Vegan Taquitos

Veggie Inspired

Mini Jalapeno Egg Rolls
Mini Jalapeno Egg Rolls

Spend with Pennies

Bubbly Hot Crab Dip
Bubbly Hot Crab Dip

Little Spice Jar

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks
Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

Grandbaby Cakes

Loaded Tater Tot Skewers
Loaded Tater Tot Skewers

Made with Happy

Mini Bun-Less Cheeseburger Bites with Thousand Island Dip
Mini Bun-Less Cheeseburger Bites with Thousand Island Dip

Sugar-Free Mom

Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls
Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls

Closet Cooking

Sweet Potato Bites with Avocado and Bacon
Sweet Potato Bites with Avocado and Bacon

Well Plated

Jalapeno Popper Football Cheese Ball
Jalapeno Popper Football Cheese Ball

Peas & Crayons

The Snackadium
The Snackadium

Home and Heart DIY

Easy Jalapeno Popper Dip
Easy Jalapeno Popper Dip

Family Fresh Meals

Spinach Dip Bites
Spinach Dip Bites

Lil' Luna

Pineapple Salsa
Pineapple Salsa

The Gunny Sack

Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Pinwheel
Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Pinwheel

Yellow Bliss Road

Bite-Sized Blooming Onions
Bite-Sized Blooming Onions

Macheesmo

Cucumber Hummus Cups
Cucumber Hummus Cups

Living Well Kitchen

Baked Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges
Baked Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges

Creme de la Crumb

Guacamole BLT Bacon Cups
Guacamole BLT Bacon Cups

West Via Midwest

Taco Stuffed Mini Peppers
Taco Stuffed Mini Peppers

Bunsen Burner Bakery

Easy Garlic Cheese Bombs
Easy Garlic Cheese Bombs

Crunchy Creamy Sweet

Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Bombshell Bling

Mini Margherita Pizzas
Mini Margherita Pizzas

Lil' Luna

Spicy Shrimp Guacamole Bites
Spicy Shrimp Guacamole Bites

Well Plated

One Bite Shrimp Tacos
One Bite Shrimp Tacos

Recipe Tin Eats

Wedge Salad Dip
Wedge Salad Dip

Lemon Tree Dwelling

Twice Baked Ranch Potato Poppers
Twice Baked Ranch Potato Poppers

The Creative Bite

Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles

Table for Two

