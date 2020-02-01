Every Way to Stream the Super Bowl If You Don’t Have a TV

Scroll To See More Images

More than 100 million households tune into the Super Bowl each year. And given that most young Americans watch TV on their computers (more than 50 percent, in fact), it’s understandable why Super Bowl 2020 live streams would be in such hot demand. The Super Bowl LIV will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2. The 54th championship game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, as the teams duke it to become the next Super Bowl champions.

Now for the important stuff: Jennifer Lopez (!!!) and Shakira (!!!!!) will be the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, performers. The Hustlers star and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singers were announced as this year’s halftime show acts in September with a photo of the pop stars against a Pepsi logo. “🔥02.02.20🔥 #Repost from @pepsi #LIVEITMIAMI #miamisuperbowlhostcommittee #SBLIV #MIAMI,” the Super Bowl Instagram account wrote in a post before adding: “Two queens colliding on the world’s biggest stage.”

In November, Lopez told Variety about how she wants her Super Bowl performance to be a historic moment, given the current state of politics in America. “I am excited,” she said at the time. “I’m putting it together now. Me and Shakira together. We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami.”

She continued, ““I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage—when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way—to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary. I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

Find out how to stream the Super Bowl 2020 ahead.

When Is It?

The Super Bowl LIV will start on FOX on Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who’s Playing?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl once in 1970, while the 49ers took home the trophy in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.

Who’s Performing the Halftime Show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will both perform their first-ever halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Who’s Singing the National Anthem?

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. It will mark the singer’s second televised performance since her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Lovato’s first performance was at the 2020 Grammys on January 26, where she debuted her song, “Anyone.”

How to Stream

FOX Sports: Download the FOX Sports App account or visit FOXsports.com, sign in with your TV provider and scroll down to the Super Bowl.

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to the Super Bowl on FOX. (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the Super Bowl on FOX. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch the Super Bowl on FOX. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch the Super Bowl on FOX. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)