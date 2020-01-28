Super Bowl Parties & Events That Look More Lit Than the Game Itself

Scroll To See More Images

There’s the Super Bowl 2020, and then there’s the Super Bowl 2020 events and parties. As excited as we are to watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, tickets to the main event are hard to come by. The 54th Super Bowl will be held in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 2, where the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will duke it out for the coveted title of Super Bowl LIV champion.

But as NFL fans know, the Super Bowl is a week-long event, especially for those near the city where the game takes place. Yes, we’re talking to you, Miami residents. The 50th Super Bowl, which will be kicked off with the national anthem performed by Demi Lovato, will be preceded by tons of star-studded events, from concerts performed by the Black Eyed Peas and Marshmello to parties hosted by fan-favorite reality stars.

As much as we love football (and let’s be honest, Super Bowl commercials), we’re also in it for the parties hosted by Snoop Dogg and other celebrities we trust to make events as lit as possible. So before you sit down with a plate of nachos to watch the 49ers and Chiefs play, take a look at these Super Bowl 2020 events and parties that sound just as fun as the game itself.

SiriusXM and Pandora Present the Chainsmokers

When: January 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Who: The Chainsmokers

Price: Free

This live concert performed by The Chainsmokers is free with an RSVP. The event, which 18 and up, will be held at The Fillmore in Miami Beach, Florida, and will include free giveaways and other activities.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Snoop Dogg Big Game Weekend

When: January 29 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Who: Snoop Dogg

Prices start at $60

Snoop will host and perform at this Super Bowl kickoff party held at the Fontainbleu hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Prices start at $60 for general admissions and go up to $5,000 for various VIP table, floor table and dance floor table packages.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Cardi Big Game Weekend

When: January 30 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Who: Cardi B

Prices start at $75

This Big Game Weekend party is hosted and performed by none other than Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be the woman of the hour at this Super Bowl event, which will also be held at the Fontainbleu hotel. Prices start at $75 for general admission and go up to $25,000 for a dance floor package.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Shaq’s Fun House

When: January 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Who: Shaq, Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, DaBaby

Prices start at $249

This Super Bowl event is described as “part festival, part carnival.” Hosted by NBA legend Shaq, the party will be performed by Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, DaBaby, Carnage, Diesel and other fan-favorite artists. Each ticket includes a premium six-hour open bar, as well as bottomless bites from local restaurants like STK Steakhouse and Pubbelly Sushi. The party will also include oversized carnival rides, games and interactive circus performers. Tickets start at $250 for a meet-and-greet with Shaq and cost $399.99 for all-inclusive access to the open bar and festival activities. The prices go up to $2,000 for VIP access and bottle service.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Sports Illustrated “The Party”

When: February 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Who: Marshmello, Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby

Prices start at $650

This Sports Illustrated-hosted Super Bowl party will be held at the world-famous Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, and will feature performances from artists, such as Marshmello, Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby. The event, which has seen celebrity attendees like Lil Jon and Jasmine Sanders in the past, will also include music mixed by DJ Irie. To hang out with the stars isn’t cheap: Tickets range from $650 for VIP tickets with access to an open bar to $10,000 for VIP tables with bottle service. Needless to say, the event is 21 and up.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.