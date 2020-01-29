Not a Football Fan? These Super Bowl 2020 Commercials Are Wild From Start to Finish

Scroll To See More Images

Last year’s Super Bowl commercials included wild ads for Stella Artois, Olay and Pepsi. (TBT to when Cardi B taught Steve Carrell how to say “okurrr.” ) But what do the Super Bowl commercials of 2020 have in store? Like the 50-plus years of Super Bowl commercials before it, the 2020 Super Bowl TV ads aren’t expected to disappoint.

Super Bowl commercials have been a phenomenon since the first Super Bowls in the 1970s. In fact, more than 100 million households watch the Super Bowl each year, according to Nielsen, which means that a prime spot during the broadcast is worth more than most of us can imagine. According to the New York Post, the average cost for a 30-second slot during the Super Bowl in 2020 is more than $5.6 million.

So before you chow down on a plate of nachos to watch the 54th annual Super Bowl or whip out those slow-cooker recipes for your next tailgate, celebrate the NFL’s most-watched Sunday with these Super Bowl commercials. From stars like Taraji P. Henson and Busy Philipps in Olay to Bill Nye the Science Guy’s ad for SodaStream, these 2020 Super Bowl commercials are sure to not disappoint. Watch the most exciting ads from this year ahead.

Olay

Badass women are at the forefront of Olay’s Super Bowl commercial, promoting its Olay Regenerist line. The ad starts with Katie Couric reporting on a space mission with celebrity astronauts Busy Philipps, Lily Singh and Taraji P. Henson,. “It was fun because I was grouped with a lot of young women who code and their excitement to be a part of this production, just made me excited,” Henson told StyleCaster of the commercial earlier this month.

Doritos

Lil Nas X stars in this Doritos commercial, where he plays a cowboy who comes to town with a boom box playing “Old Town Road” and a fresh bag of Cool Ranch Doritos.

Pop-Tarts

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness is the star of this Super Bowl commercial, where he’s on the hunt for the perfect craft services snack. Pretzels won’t do it for him, but you know what does? Pop-Tarts.

SodaStream

Bill Nye the Science Guy is back with an ad for SodaStream. The scientist-turned-children’s-TV-star teaches viewers about space in this SodaStream ad. “Something big is bubbling,” its slogan reads.

Cheetos

Cheetos recruited rap legend MC Hammer for this Super Bowl commercial, where he sits in front of his piano in Oakland in 1989 as he tries to write a song. The problem is that he’s eating Cheetos at the same time and has cheese dust all over his fingers. “Wait, I can’t touch this,” MC Hammer says as he almost touches a key on his piano. Then, he has an epiphany. (The moment is an obvious nod to his 1990 song “Can’t Touch This.”

Hyundai

This Hyundai Super Bowl commercial stars Rachel Dratch as a dialect coach who tries to teach MBA star David Ortiz a Boston accent for a commercial. So meta. “Bettah drive us,” its slogan reads.

Sabra

Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo star in this Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial. As Housewives fans know, Teresa and Caroline are mortal enemies who haven’t spoken in years. The ad is essentially an awkward conversation between the two as they dip pieces of bread in hummus. “Dip’s about to get real,” its slogan reads.

Planters

You may want to hide your kids from this Planters Super Bowl commercial which—spoiler alert—ends with the death of Mr. Peanut. The commercial starts with Mr. Peanut on a road trip with Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. When the crash off a cliff, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself to save his friends. RIP, Mr. Peanut.