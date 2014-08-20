Katy Perry, Rihanna, or Coldplay Could be Performing at Super Bowl

Being asked to perform at the Super Bowl is considered the ultimate achievement for a musical act. Earlier this year, Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers took to the stage. The year before, it was Beyoncé. For 2015, it’s being reported that organizers are eyeing Coldplay, Katy Perry, or Rihanna for the half-time show. Here’s where things get a little odd: Whichever act wants to play at the football game might have to pay to do so.

The Wall Street Journal named the above three acts as half-time possibilities, and is reporting that who fills the slot will depend on who’s willing to pay a fee for the privilege that national exposure and performing in front of 100 million people will bring.

This is a marked shift from years past. While the NFL traditionally doesn’t pay its half-time acts, asking them to actually pony up their own money for the opportunity is something else entirely, and could ultimately determine the direction of the half-time show, which let’s be real, is the best part of the Super Bowl.

NFL spokeswoman Joanna Hunter told the Journal that contracts were confidential and that, “When we have something to announce, we’ll announce it,” of the rumored options.