Super Bowl 2011: A Girl’s Guide

Now that the playoffs are over and Super Bowl XLV is less than two weeks away, it’s time to get down to business. And by business, I mean it’s time to learn how to fake it like you know what you’re talking about at that Super Bowl party come February 6. I’ll be the first to admit, when it comes to football, my knowledge is limited. If it weren’t for Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side (thanks Sandra), then I’d definitely be that clueless girl in the group during Sunday games.

But don’t worry this isn’t going to be one of those football-for-dummies type of guides where you’re forced to learn a bunch of definitions and technical terms you actually couldn’t care less about. Instead, I’m going to give you five useful conversation starters to get you through the day. Read on for some opening lines.

P.s. In case you really are that socially unaware, the competing teams will be Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

1. Isn’t Ben Roethlisberger’s girlfriend hot?

Whip out a picture of Missy Peregrym on your blackberry or iPhone and I promise you’ll get all the boys talking. The Canadian-born actress is known for her stellar acting skills in movies like Stick It and… well, actually, that’s the only movie that comes to mind. At least she’s hot right?

2. The whole world knows what Brett Favre‘s junk looks like…

Ok so he may not be a Packer anymore, but this sex scandal is too good to leave off a list of conversation starters. In case you don’t know the story, it goes a something like this: boy, er middle-aged man, meets girl. Boy creepily obtains girl’s number. Girl begins receiving voice mails and lewd photos from said boy.

3. Ben Roethlisberger was never convicted on those rape chargers but he’s still considered one of the most hated players in the NFL. Agree or Disagree?

Roethlisberger dodged criminal sexual assault charges for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Georgia bar. But when it comes to public opinion, it turns out the Steelers’ quarterback is as guilty as they come.

4. Did you know Troy Polamalu’s hair is insured for $1 million?

True story! Back in August, Head & Shoulders announced that they took out a $1 million insurance policy on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety.

5. Just bring beer

This one is more of a very important pointer then it is a conversation starter. Trust me, after a few beers, none of the boys will even notice your football ineptitude.Make sure they drink up!