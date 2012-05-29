Super Awesome Alert: Watch The House Of Holland For Superga Fashion Film!

There’s a solid chance you might not have heard of Superga before (confession: I’m guilty of this), but they’re actually a shoe brand from out of Italy and have been in business for over 100 years. Creating their iconic, heritage shoe style known as the 2750 which became established as the People’s Shoe of Italy about 50+ years back, Superga has been known for their high quality sneakers created for the comfort and style seeking masses.

Definitely one of the biggest collaborations we’re highly looking forward to, Superga has teamed up with British designer Henry Holland and his label House of Holland to create a line of super fun and super cute sneaks for the summer 2012 season. Featuring a line of pastel-colored (plus a black-on-white pair or two thrown in) of polka dot and leopard print canvas sneakers, it’s easy to spot right away that the collection is 100% pure Henry Holland–fun, comfortable and just a little bit cheeky.

The collection will be released in the UK and throughout Europe this summer, but we’re still waiting on confirmation if these super sneaks will get released here in the States. Worse comes to worse, there is always the Internet (helloooo eBay).

But before you start thinking about ringing up your friends abroad, check out this adorable fashion film from the collection down below: