‘Sup Magazine 23 Issue Release: Party Snaps

Transatlantic-based magazine ‘SUP held a party this past Saturday night to celebrate the release of their 23rd issue at New York City’s Ace Hotel. The thirteen years-old publication, which has offices in both New York and London, showcases the latest happenings in the underground music scene from all over the world in each of their issues. The party itself had some great crowd-pleasing DJ sets and live musical acts during the night that almost made me feel like I was at a not-too-legal warehouse party from back in my college days up in Boston.

To see the party killers that made the event quite a happening one, click through the pictures in the gallery above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.