Shoppers Say These $23 Biker Shorts Are So Butt-Lifting, They’re Like Shapewear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when every model and celeb was wearing biker shorts? They paired them with crop tops and oversized sweatshirts to create a casual yet chic aesthetic. Well, folks, it’s finally getting warmer out, so it’s about time we bring this style of shorts back into the spotlight. And not only are they stylish, but they’re also super functional for all you gym-goers and errand-runners.

But you can’t pick just any biker short off the shelves. They first and foremost have to be squat-proof so that you’re not accidentally flashing people. They also have to be made with a breathable, comfortable fabric that doesn’t feel constricting, heavy or rough. And they have to be the right length and crop, too. That’s a lot of boxes to check off, but luckily, we found a pair that does it all and is available at Amazon for just $23 a piece.

Sunzel’s Biker Shorts are 70 percent nylon and 30 percent spandex, and according to shoppers, this is the perfect blend. One wrote, “These shorts completely exceeded my expectations! I LOVE the no front seam shorts. No problems with riding up! Fabric is very thin and buttery soft.” Buttery soft is exactly what you want to hear when shopping for the best biker shorts, or any garment, for that matter.

But besides the sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, these shorts also feature a contouring seam in the back to give a little tooch to your booch. And there’s no front seam, which plenty of shoppers, like the one above, are very happy about.

These affordable biker shorts are made for whatever activity you have in mind: yoga, running, walking, biking, hiking, running errands, taking a stroll around the block or just sitting on the couch at home. You can evidently get a lot of wear out of these shorts.

And no matter your height, Sunzel has the perfect length for you. The brand offers three and five-inch short inseams, as well as eight and ten-inch knee-length long inseams. If you prefer a bit more coverage for your cheeks, size up or pick the longer version of the shorts.

Either way, they’re going to feel like your second skin, and you don’t have to worry about them being see-through, uncomfortable or rolling up and down constantly. They come in an impressive 37 different colors and patterns and sizes XS through 3X.

Before you hit the buy button on these shorts, you might want to hear more about how shoppers have gotten on with them. Spoiler alert: They love them.

“I got an XL and a size 18 or 20 plus size. and the XL fits me so nicely and firms my thighs and lifts up my butt almost like a shapewear,” raved one five-star reviewer.

Another happy shopper wrote, “YES! JUST BUY THEM! Waist? Snatched! Butt? Sitting! These are so soft and flattering they don’t dig into your body at the waist like other bike shorts can and create a whole new roll of fat lmao they just lay on your waist and are super stretchy but not see-through.”

And just for some context, this reviewer has been wearing Sunzel shorts and leggings for years and has noticed the drastic improvements. “1st- the material. I thought the old ones were soft but dang! These are like butta!!! 2nd- no front seam (need I say more!?!?) and 3rd the pocket is smaller, more angular (still fits my 13 pro max) but this allows my phone to sit higher and more secure on my hip vs down on my thigh/leg like the old ones. They are true to size and stay in place while doing squats, hip thrusts, etc.”

How could you possibly not load your cart up with a few pairs of Sunzel’s Biker Shorts? Grab them for $23 each and keep rotating them throughout your spring and summer wardrobes.