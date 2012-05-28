Hello Sunshine: 7 Must-Have Accessories Under $75

As much as we like to think sometimes that we are really going to go for it this summer, we have to be real and understand that there will get to be a point when our uniform of jean shorts and tank tops will dominate. It gets too hot to think sometimes of other options, which is why we’re completely obsessed for insane jewelry for the season.

By just throwing on an insane ring or updating a classic maxi dress with a cool, new belt you’re instantly transformed (and by the way, it’s the best way to avoid the bored-of-my-clothes blues). We basically want to scoop up everything we lay our eyes on and as much as we would love to do this, our bank accounts have other opinions on the matter.

We decided to compile a quick and dirty list of sick accessories that will leave both your wardrobe and your wallet completely satisfied. Click through the slideshow to check out our summer must-haves!