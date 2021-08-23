Sunset Lamps Are TikTok’s Secret To Easy, Vibey Home Decor

Scroll To See More Images

As a millennial who gets her kicks taking photos of her tiny, shitty NYC apartment and making it look large and chic, I’m pretty obsessed with the home decor side of TikTok. Decortok, as I call it, is full of creatives finding unique and affordable ways to revamp their spaces—and the latest craze is none other than the sunset lamp. Tiny yet impactful, these babies turn even the dullest of rooms into insanely vibey spaces, so if you’re looking for a one-and-done way to spruce up your home, then it’s time to put that Amazon Prime account to good use, my friend!

Two of the biggest trends I’ve noticed over on Decortok are arch wall murals and disco ball reflections. Creatives who love to paint have proven that adding a tall, arch-shaped wall mural behind a bed, an entryway table or a bar cart virtually transforms the area, as the arch helps to define the space and creates something of a nook out of nowhere. The other trend (one which I am deeply invested in myself) involves using a disco ball as decor and reaping the benefits of a million little sparkly dots on the walls every time the sun hits it. If you’ve got big windows, get great light and don’t feel like painting or putting up peel-and-stick wallpaper, sun-powered disco dots are the option for you.

A newer trend that I feel perfectly combines the allure of both arch murals and disco ball glitz? The sunset lamp. The #sunsetlamp hashtag has garnered over 110 million views as of now, almost all of which include glamour shots of apartment decor. The product itself is a small black rotating standing lamp that, when turned on, projects a sunset-like orb onto the wall.

I get that this might not sound all that thrilling, but the results are just so vibey.

I’ll be honest—endless TikTok scrolls were not enough to convince me to buy one of these lamps. It wasn’t until I went over to my friend Annie’s house and saw hers in person that I fully understood its aesthetic appeal. We spent an entire afternoon at her apartment and it felt like dreamy golden hour the entire time. Where had this little lamp been all my life?!

Not only does the projection create a beautiful, soothing, downright dreamy aesthetic, but I don’t have to tell you how great it is for at-home photoshoots. 10/10 results are everywhere on TikTok and Instagram as we speak!

Have I convinced you yet? Because I haven’t even shared the best part. If you like the idea but aren’t into a 24/7 sunset, Amazon sells more than one kind of lamp. Choose from sunset tones, rainbow, a sunny beach colorway and even a specialty lamp that provides 16 color options. Your space can look entirely different every single day, at the click of a button!

Below, read on to shop a few different sunset lamps and wonder how you ever lived without one. A dreamier, more vibey apartment aesthetic awaits you for under $20 bucks!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

LED Light Lamp in Sunset Red

If you’re ready to try out the OG Sunset Lamp, this one with 689 reviews and a 4.3 star rating is your best bet.

LED Light Lamp in Sun Beach

For a more cool-toned wash, the Sun Beach Lamp projects hues of oceanic blue tinged with sandy orange.

LED Light Lamp in Rainbow

For a more whimsical colorway, the Rainbow Lamp gives your space a glow that’s somewhere between galactic and magical.

LED Light Lamp in 16 Colors

With 16 colors and five control models, this is definitely the most versatile lamp on the list. Play with one color at a time or blend a few for a projection that’s unique to your space.