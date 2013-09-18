Want: A Rose-Adorned Suno Sweater for 60% Off

What: A cozy navy Merino wool sweater from Suno adorned with an abstract rose and complementary bright yellow piping.

Why: With the temperature dipping more and more each day, warm and cozy sweaters are at the top of our Fall shopping list. This one is adorable—and it’s 60% off!

How: We love it paired with a classic pair of light-wash skinny jeans, rolled at the ankle and paired with high-heeled ankle boots. It would also be great for work with a dressy red pencil skirt.

Suno Rose Merino Wool Sweater, $164; at The Outnet