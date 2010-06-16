Suno Resort 2011 Collection: Passage To India

Sometimes it seems Suno’s Max Osterweis and Erin Beatty shot out of nowhere, but amongst a sea of black their splashy Kenya-inspired prints softened the heart of many a fashion editor even the high priestess herself, Anna Wintour. But an Africa-themed inspiration can only go so far, so for Resort 2011, the two-year old label went globetrotting to another textile-rich area: India. The result were gorgeously color dappled silks and their first foray in knits (white tees with colorful, naturally, silk accents). Check out their collection above and let me know what you think. It’s definitely a label I have on my radar.

Related:

StyleCasting: Chris Benz Resort 2011

Pretty Woman – Hanii Y Resort 2011 Collection