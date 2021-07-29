Suni Lee Just Won the All-Around Gymnastics Gold Medal—Here’s How Much Her Net Worth Is

After her recent win at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, fans have wanted to know about Suni Lee’s net worth and how much she’s made from her gymnastics career so far.

Suni, whose full name is Sunisa, was born on March 9, 2003, in South St. Paul, Minnesota. When she was 6 year old, Suni, who is Hmong-American, started practicing gymnastics at the Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada, Minnesota, where she still trains. By the time she was 11 years old, Suni had qualified for elite gymnastics. She competed in her first senior US National Championships in August 2019 days after her father, John Lee, got into an accident that paralyzed him from the waist down. “My hands are getting stronger. My balance is not so great, but I’m learning how to cope with that,” John told Today in 2021. “Before I got hurt I always told Sunisa, ‘If you make it to the Olympics, I’m gonna run out there and do a backflip.’ But I can’t do it now.”

Suni competed in her first Olympics at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. In an interview with Elle before the Olympics, Suni explained what winning at the games would mean to Asian Americans after the recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.“People hate on us for no reason,” she said. “It would be cool to show that we are more than what they say. I don’t know how to explain that…” Suni’s father added, “It would be the greatest accomplishment of any Hmong person in the U.S. ever. It will go down in history.”

So how much is Suni is worth? Ahead is what we know about Suni Lee’s net worth and how many medals she won at her first history-making Olympics.

How many Olympic medals does Suni Lee have?

Suni’s first Olympics were at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. So far, she’s won two medals. She won a silver medal in the Team All-Around event with USA teammates Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. She also won a gold medal in the Individual All-Around, where she recorded the highest uneven bars score of the event. Suni is the first consecutive female American gymnast to win the individual All-Around at the Olympics after Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles. An American has won the gold medal at the Olympic women’s gymnastics individual All-Around since 2004. Suni is also the first Asian American to win a gold medal in the event.

What is Suni Lee’s net worth?

So what is Suni Lee’s net worth? According to Wealthy Spy, Suni Lee has an estimated net worth of $2 million, which includes the money she’s made from her professional gymnastics career. Suni was also one of five gymnasts featured in Peacock‘s 2021 docuseries Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts.

