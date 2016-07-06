StyleCaster
50 Pairs of Killer Sunglasses Under $50

by
Photo: Getty Images

There are two reasons why I rarely spend more than $50 on a pair of sunglasses: First of all, they’re one of the few accessories that I think are done really well by affordable brands (unlike, say, shoes, which are harder to get right for less than $100). Then there’s my track record—I’ve been known to break, scratch, and even sit on expensive shades, and at least one pair of my $300 Karen Walker sunglasses were forgotten in the back of a taxi. Cheaper, easily replaceable pairs just save that stress.

This summer ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Topshop, and Nasty Gal are all offering cool shades for as little as $8, while smaller sunglasses brands like Quay Eyewear, Perverse, and Minkpink have taken hints from the pricier designers in their under-$50 collections. Basically, that means you can get a pair that looks just like the ones you loved on the runway for literally a fraction of the investment. Click through the slideshow to shop a few of our favorites.

1 of 50

Spitfire PR56 Tinted Shades, $45; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Beta Matrix, $39; at Spitfire

Photo: Spitfire

Le Specs Porthole Embellished Round-Frame Acetate and Metal Sunglasses, $39.50; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet

Alannah Blush Sunglasses, $36.54; at El Roy

Photo: El Roy

London Calling Sunglasses, $20; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Estelle Sunglasses, $29.08; at El Roy

Photo: El Roy

JP0063 Sunglasses, $23.46; at Jeepers Peepers

Photo: Jeepers Peepers

Poolside Rimless Sunglasses, $38; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Scarcella, $16; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo

JP0064, $20; at Jeepers Peepers

Photo: Jeepers Peepers

Flat Top Sunglasses, $10.42; at Monki

Photo: Monki

Spitfire Trip Hop Mirrored Shades, $45; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

High Brow Metal Round Sunglasses, $30; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Faith Mirrored Round Sunglasses, $10; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

ASOS Hexagon Flash and Flat Lens Sunglasses, $19.41; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Komono The Metal Series Hippolyte, $34; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Minkpink Double Cross Sunglasses, $44.95; at Just Sunnies

Photo: Just Sunnies

Tortoise Shell Cat Eye Sunglasses Gold, $16.15; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

ASOS Metal Top Sandwich Cat Eye Sunglasses with Pink Lens, $19.41; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Metal T-Bar Sunglasses, $16.15; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Jill Sunglasses, $13; at Monki

Photo: Monki

Lollipop Sunglasses, $12; at A.J. Morgan

Photo: A.J. Morgan

Tortoise Heavy Brow Cat Eye Sunglasses, $29.90; at Express

Photo: Express

Digital Sunglasses, $12; at A.J. Morgan

Photo: A.J. Morgan

Round Brow-Bar Sunglasses, $43; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Adie Sunglasses, $38; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Komono Riviera Sunglasses, $49; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

The Hanoi Weekend, $20; at Crap

Photo: Crap

Keyhole Round Half-Frame Sunglasses, $18; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

St Capri Sunglasses Marble, $50; at Beginning Boutique

Photo: Beginning Boutique

Butler Sunglasses Pink, $44.95; at Beginning Boutique

Photo: Beginning Boutique

Dream of Me Sunglasses, $50; at Quay

Photo: Quay

Quay Sugar and Spice Marble Shades, $48; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Palos, $45; at Perverse

Photo: Peverse

Chain Temple Shades, $25; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Adrian Wayfarer Sunglasses, $35; at Topshop

Sunglasses, $24.95; at H&M

Quay My Girl Cat-Eye Shades, $48; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Jamaica Sunglasses, $49.95; at Le Specs

Photo: Le Specs

Sophia Retro Round Revo Lens Sunglasses, $8; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Duo-Tone Eyewear, $39; at Charles and Keith

Photo: Charles and Keith

Cambridge Round Sunglasses, $16; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

The TV Eye, $20; at Crap

Photo: Crap

Cairo Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, $36.54; at El Roy

Photo: El Roy

Trip Hop, $45; at Spitfire

Photo: Spitfire

Le Specs Exclusive Neo Noir Pastel Mirror Sunglasses, $34; at ASOS

Pearlized Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses, $29.90; at Express

Guess Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $49; at Solstice Sunglasses

Photo: Solstice Sunglasses

Chakra, $40; at Perverse

Photo: Perverse

McCooey Sunglasses, $16; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo

