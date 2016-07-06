50 Pairs of Killer Sunglasses Under $50

There are two reasons why I rarely spend more than $50 on a pair of sunglasses: First of all, they’re one of the few accessories that I think are done really well by affordable brands (unlike, say, shoes, which are harder to get right for less than $100). Then there’s my track record—I’ve been known to break, scratch, and even sit on expensive shades, and at least one pair of my $300 Karen Walker sunglasses were forgotten in the back of a taxi. Cheaper, easily replaceable pairs just save that stress.

This summer ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Topshop, and Nasty Gal are all offering cool shades for as little as $8, while smaller sunglasses brands like Quay Eyewear, Perverse, and Minkpink have taken hints from the pricier designers in their under-$50 collections. Basically, that means you can get a pair that looks just like the ones you loved on the runway for literally a fraction of the investment. Click through the slideshow to shop a few of our favorites.