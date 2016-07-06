50 Pairs of Killer Sunglasses Under $50

There are two reasons why I rarely spend more than $50 on a pair of sunglasses: First of all, they’re one of the few accessories that I think are done really well by affordable brands (unlike, say, shoes, which are harder to get right for less than $100). Then there’s my track record—I’ve been known to break, scratch, and even sit on expensive shades, and at least one pair of my $300 Karen Walker sunglasses were forgotten in the back of a taxi. Cheaper, easily replaceable pairs just save that stress.
This summer ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Topshop, and Nasty Gal are all offering cool shades for as little as $8, while smaller sunglasses brands like Quay Eyewear, Perverse, and Minkpink have taken hints from the pricier designers in their under-$50 collections. Basically, that means you can get a pair that looks just like the ones you loved on the runway for literally a fraction of the investment. Click through the slideshow to shop a few of our favorites.
Spitfire PR56 Tinted Shades, $45; at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Le Specs Porthole Embellished Round-Frame Acetate and Metal Sunglasses, $39.50; at The Outnet
Photo:
The Outnet
Alannah Blush Sunglasses, $36.54; at El Roy
Photo:
El Roy
Estelle Sunglasses, $29.08; at El Roy
Photo:
El Roy
Flat Top Sunglasses, $10.42; at Monki
Photo:
Monki
Spitfire Trip Hop Mirrored Shades, $45; at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
High Brow Metal Round Sunglasses, $30; at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Faith Mirrored Round Sunglasses, $10; at Boohoo
Photo:
Boohoo
ASOS Hexagon Flash and Flat Lens Sunglasses, $19.41; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Komono The Metal Series Hippolyte, $34; at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve
Tortoise Shell Cat Eye Sunglasses Gold, $16.15; at Missguided
Photo:
Missguided
ASOS Metal Top Sandwich Cat Eye Sunglasses with Pink Lens, $19.41; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Jill Sunglasses, $13; at Monki
Photo:
Monki
Tortoise Heavy Brow Cat Eye Sunglasses, $29.90; at Express
Photo:
Express
Komono Riviera Sunglasses, $49; at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve
The Hanoi Weekend, $20; at Crap
Photo:
Crap
Photo:
Beginning Boutique
Photo:
Beginning Boutique
Dream of Me Sunglasses, $50; at Quay
Photo:
Quay
Quay Sugar and Spice Marble Shades, $48; at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Adrian Wayfarer Sunglasses, $35; at Topshop
Sunglasses, $24.95; at H&M
Quay My Girl Cat-Eye Shades, $48; at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Sophia Retro Round Revo Lens Sunglasses, $8; at Boohoo
Photo:
Boohoo
Cairo Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, $36.54; at El Roy
Photo:
El Roy
Le Specs Exclusive Neo Noir Pastel Mirror Sunglasses, $34; at ASOS
Pearlized Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses, $29.90; at Express
Photo:
Solstice Sunglasses
McCooey Sunglasses, $16; at Aldo
Photo:
Aldo