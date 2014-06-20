StyleCaster
Summer’s Coolest Sunglasses For Under $100

Leah Bourne
by
Sunglasses are to summer what boots are to winter. In other words, an absolute necessity.

However, if you browse various department stores and sunglass retailers, you might find yourself facing a serious case of sticker shock encountering numbers like $500. Yes, $500, for something that you’ll inevitably end up losing in a cab, or breaking at the beach.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Great style doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and there are plenty of killer sunglass options out there that won’t cost an arm and a leg. Because, really, you shouldn’t be spending money on sunglasses, you should be saving up for that much-needed trip to the beach this summer.

Here, our favorite styles, all under $100—with some even costing a little more than a cup of a coffee. Now get out there and enjoy the rays.

1 of 26

You don't need to spend a fortune for great sunglasses this summer! Here, our favorite 25 pairs all under $100. 

Craig and Karl x Le Specs 'Lost Weekend' 47mm sunglasses ($89; available at Nordstrom).  

Nasty Gal Well-Rounded Shades ($20; available at Nasty Gal).  

Topshop gingham round sunglasses ($36; available at Topshop).

Yazhoo 50mm sunglasses in black ($38; available at Nordstrom). 

Le Specs Cheshire polka-dot round-frame acetate sunglasses ($65; available at Net-a-Porter).

Madewell oversized hepcat shades in dalmation ($38; available at Madewell).

Kate Spade Saturday Undercover Sunnies in steel ($50; available at Saturday).  

VonZipper Ophelia ($90; available at glasses.com).  

Armani Exchange AX4003 sunglasses in champagne transparent ($65; available at glasses.com). 

Smith Optics Marvine in tan crystal ($80; available at glasses.com).  

ASOS oversized round sunglasses in ombre finish ($19.05; available at ASOS).  

TOMS Eyewear bellevue rounded ombre sunglasses ($98, available at Neiman Marcus). 

Pixie Market Tokyo Eye sunglasses ($15; available at Pixie Market).  

Michael Stars Mod sunglasses in linen ($98; available at Michael Stars).  

Forever 21 colored clubmaster sunglasses ($7.80; available at Forever21).  

Warby Parker Mabel sunglasses in greystone ($95; available at Warby Parker).

In God We Trust Goucher sunglasses ($20; available at In God We Trust).  

River Island Wordy round sunglasses ($24.77; available at ASOS). 

Marc by Marc Jacobs Classic sunglasses in crystal blue ($98; available at Marc Jacobs).  

Steve Madden S5496 sunglasses in tortoise ($38; available at Steve Madden).  

In God We Trust Astro sunglasses in mint ($20; available at In God We Trust).  

H&M sunglasses ($12.95; available at H&M).  

Ralph by Ralph Lauren RA4107 ($89.95; available at Sunglass Hut).  

Michael Kors Sicily sunglasses ($99; available at Macy's).  

Topshop flower detail cateye sunglasses ($36.00; available at Topshop).  

